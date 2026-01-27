CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026 Expected To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Download

CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) very soon. The written examination is scheduled for February 8, 2026, and will be conducted at various centres across the country. Candidates are now eagerly awaiting the CTET 2026 admit card and city intimation slip. As per the latest updates, the admit cards will be made available shortly on the board’s official website, ctet.nic.in.

Once the CTET 21st edition admit card 2026 is issued, candidates will be able to download it by logging in with their credentials.

The CTET examination is conducted to assess a candidate’s eligibility to teach in various schools across the country.

CTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the instructions below to download the CTET Admit Card 2026 from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “CTET 2026 Admit Card.”

Step 3: A login page will appear. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a clear printout for exam day.

Step 7: Carefully verify all details, including your name, exam centre, date, and exam shift.

CTET 2026: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for CTET 2026, candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 60%, which is equivalent to 90 marks out of 150. Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories need a minimum of 55%, or 82 marks out of 150, to pass.

With only a few days left before the examination, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for updates and continue their preparation with a calm mindset, prioritising conceptual clarity and effective time management.

About CTET 2026:

CTET 2026 will be held in two sessions on the same day. Paper 1, which is for candidates who intend to teach Classes 1 to 5, will take place from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon.

Candidates must report by 7:30 am, and the entry gates will close strictly at 9:30 am.

Paper 2, for candidates aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8, will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The reporting time for this shift is 12:30 pm, and the gates will close at 2:30 pm.

Education Loan Information:

