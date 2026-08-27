IP University Introduces Online BBA, B.Com Courses; More Programmes Coming Soon

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has expanded its academic offerings with the launch of new online undergraduate programmes in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). Admissions for both three-year degree courses have now opened, with the first batch scheduled to commence on September 15.

The university unveiled the admission brochures for the two programmes at its Dwarka campus on August 24. The courses will be conducted through the Centre for Distance and Online Education, providing students with an alternative to conventional classroom-based undergraduate programmes.

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The fee for both online programmes has been fixed at Rs 15,000 per semester.

IP University Opens Admissions for Online BBA, BCom

The newly introduced BBA and BCom programmes will run for three years and are designed to provide students with greater flexibility in pursuing undergraduate education.

Both courses will follow the multiple entry and exit framework under the National Education Policy. The system allows students greater flexibility in managing their undergraduate education and offers different exit options during the course of their studies.

With the launch, IP University is taking its first major step towards expanding its presence in online education.

More Online Courses in the Pipeline

The university is also preparing to broaden its online programme portfolio beyond BBA and BCom.

Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma said the current launch marks IP University's entry into online education and is intended to enable the university to reach learners beyond its existing geographical reach.

Three additional programmes are planned for introduction in the online mode. These are:

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Master of Arts in Mass Communication

Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Management

The proposed programmes would further expand the range of online academic options available to students through the university.

How IP University Will Deliver Online Classes

The BBA and BCom programmes will be offered using a SWAYAM-enabled learning management system. IP University will also draw on its collaboration with IIT Madras to support the delivery and academic structure of the programmes.

Students enrolled in the courses will receive access to several digital learning resources. These include recorded lectures and electronic study material, along with weekly live classes.

The university will also provide students with mentoring and other forms of academic assistance as part of the online learning setup.

Faculty Help Prepare Study Material

The study content for the two programmes has been developed with contributions from faculty members of IP University and its affiliated colleges.

This academic input is intended to support the delivery of the newly launched programmes and provide students with structured learning material alongside online classes and other digital resources.

The availability of recorded lectures, e-learning material, live sessions, and mentoring is expected to give students multiple ways to engage with their coursework.

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What the New Online Courses Mean for Students

The introduction of online BBA and BCom programmes give students another route to pursue undergraduate degrees through IP University without relying solely on its traditional classroom-based education model.

The move also marks a wider expansion of the university's academic delivery system, with more online programmes expected to be introduced in the future.

For students considering the new courses, key details include the three-year duration, Rs 15,000 semester fee, September 15 start date, and online delivery through the university's Centre for Distance and Online Education.

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