SC Directs Tamil Nadu To Identify Land For Navodaya Schools Within 3 Months

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given the Tamil Nadu government three months to identify suitable land for establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the State. The direction came after the State sought the recall of the Court’s December 2025 order, but the bench declined to entertain that request.

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna directed Tamil Nadu to proceed with its earlier obligation to identify land for the proposed schools. The latest order concerns the identification of sites and does not itself amount to an immediate direction to acquire land.

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SC Directs Tamil Nadu To Identify Land For Navodaya Schools

The matter reached the Supreme Court after Tamil Nadu filed an application seeking recall of the December 2025 direction. The Court, however, maintained its earlier position and asked the State to comply with the direction on identifying land.

The case relates to a long-running dispute over the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu. The schools are residential and co-educational institutions functioning under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the Union Education Ministry

The Central government describes the Navodaya scheme as an initiative aimed at providing quality modern education to talented children, particularly those from rural areas, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Navodaya Schools Case: What Is The Issue?

The dispute dates back to a petition filed by Kumari Maha Sabha before the Madras High Court seeking the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu.

In September 2017, the Madras High Court directed the State to establish Navodaya schools in all districts. It also considered objections raised by Tamil Nadu regarding the schools' language policy and held that establishing the institutions would not conflict with the State's Tamil language law.

The High Court further directed the State to identify suitable land and take steps towards setting up the schools.

Tamil Nadu subsequently challenged the High Court's order before the Supreme Court in 2017, following which the apex court stayed the High Court's directions. The matter remained pending and returned for consideration in December 2025.

Language Issue Also Featured In The Case

Language policy has been one of the issues surrounding the proposed Navodaya schools in Tamil Nadu.

Advocates G Priyadarshini and Rahul Shyam Bhandari, appearing for Kumari Maha Sabha, argued that Tamil Nadu could not deny students access to free education through Navodaya schools.

Counsel for the petitioners seeking establishment of Navodaya schools told ANI that there is a State mandate requiring Tamil language to be taught in every school.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the petitioners’ plea, contending that Tamil would not be taught in Navodaya schools and only Hindi would be taught.

The Supreme Court did not enter into the language debate during Thursday's proceedings. The issue had previously come up during the December 2025 hearing. The Court has urged the Centre and Tamil Nadu to continue discussions to resolve differences concerning the proposed schools.

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What Happened During The December 2025 Hearing?

The issue was considered by the Supreme Court again in December 2025 after the petitioners sought directions for establishing Navodaya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu.

At the time, the Court encouraged Tamil Nadu to discuss the establishment of the schools with the Central government. It also observed that the proposal should be considered as an opportunity for students rather than as an imposition on the State.

The latest proceedings have retained the focus on identifying suitable land while discussions between the Centre and State continue.

The petitioners have maintained that students in Tamil Nadu should also be able to access the education offered through Navodaya Vidyalayas.

With the latest direction, Tamil Nadu has three months to identify land for establishing the schools, while the broader issues surrounding their implementation continue to be discussed between the State and Centre.

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