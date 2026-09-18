New Delhi: Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi launched the six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) in New Delhi on September 16. The programme has been introduced for in-service primary school teachers who hold a B.Ed. degree and is aimed at providing them with the certification required to teach at the primary level.

The Bridge Course will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). It is designed to help teachers strengthen their professional skills and competencies for teaching learners in Classes I to V.

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Bridge Course To Focus On Primary-Level Teaching Skills

The programme has been structured to provide training in teaching practices that are child-centred, inclusive, and development-appropriate. It aims to strengthen the quality of education at the foundational and primary stages by helping teachers develop the required pedagogical skills.

The course has been designed according to the framework of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). It will include academic learning, at least 10 days of online contact classes, and at least 20 days of school-based experience.

According to the Ministry of Education, the programme will also help teachers respond to the diverse learning needs of young children. It consists of six theory courses along with a school-based practicum, allowing teachers to connect academic learning with classroom practice.

Who Can Take The Primary Teacher Education Course?

The Bridge Course has been designed for in-service primary school teachers who were appointed between 28 June 2018 and 11 August 2023 to teach Classes I to V with a B.Ed. degree.

The course follows the Supreme Court of India’s judgement dated 08.04.2024 in Civil Appeal No. 5068 of 2023, titled Devesh Sharma Vs. Union of India and Ors. The judgement empowered NCTE to devise a bridge course for appointees who were appointed as primary teachers but did not have a D.El.Ed qualification.

The programme is specifically intended for teachers whose appointments are protected under the NCTE Gazette Notification F. No. NCTE-Reg. 012/2018 dated 28th June 2018.

How To Apply For The Bridge Course

Step 1: Visit the official NIOS Bridge Course portal: bridge.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Register for the Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education.

Step 3: Upload the required documents through the online portal.

Step 4: Check the status of your admission through the designated dashboard.

Step 5: Access the course material, including self-learning material, in digital format.

Step 6: Use the supplementary online resources provided as part of the course, including audio/video content and interactive learning materials.

Step 7: Complete the course through the prescribed learning and practical components, including contact programmes and school-based practicum.

NOTE: The programme is designed to help primary teachers develop the skills, attitudes and reflective capacities needed to support quality education and lifelong learning for children.

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Course To Include Theory And School-Based Practicum

The programme combines theoretical and practical components based on foundational learning principles. The medium of instruction will be Hindi and English. However, teachers will be permitted to write the Public Examination (Theory) in any of the 22 scheduled languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.

The course will be offered through an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode of instruction. It will include contact programmes and school-based practicum covering practice teaching, reflective journals, and portfolios.

Teachers will also have access to video tutorials, e-learning materials, and digital platforms as part of the programme. These components are intended to allow in-service teachers to engage with the course while continuing their professional responsibilities.

(With ANI Inputs)

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