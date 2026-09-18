DUSU Elections 2026: Voting Begins Today, Over 1.5 Lakh Delhi University Students To Vote

DUSU Elections 2026: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2026 began on September 18, with more than 1.5 lakh eligible students set to participate in the election process. Polling started at 8:30 am and is being conducted in two shifts to accommodate students from morning and evening colleges.

The Delhi University administration has made arrangements across campuses and surrounding areas, with 158 polling booths and 12 control rooms set up for the election. More than 1,100 electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used, comprising 830 ballot units and 281 control units. A total of 1,51,842 students are eligible to vote this year.

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DUSU Election 2026: Voting Timings

Students enrolled in morning colleges can cast their votes between 8:30 am and 1 pm. For students of evening colleges, polling will take place from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

The two-shift system has been arranged to allow eligible students from different college schedules to participate in the polling process. The DUSU's official election information also lists the same morning and evening voting windows for polling day.

DUSU Election 2026: Candidates In Fray

Candidates from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the AISA-SFI alliance are contesting the four central DUSU posts.

ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Eeshu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhabri for secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for joint secretary.

NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Veer Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Chaudhary for joint secretary.

The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskhyong for secretary and B. Parijat for joint secretary.

The final candidate list for the election was also issued through Delhi University-related notices ahead of polling.

DUSU Election 2026: Security Arrangements

Security has been strengthened across Delhi University's campuses for polling day. The Delhi Police has deployed quick reaction teams, riot-control vehicles, and other special vehicles as part of the arrangements.

Recent reporting said more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the North and South campuses for the election.

Traffic restrictions are also in place on major roads around North Campus. According to the information provided for the election, movement on roads including Mall Road and Chhatra Marg, as well as roads near the Faculty of Arts, will be restricted on September 18 and 19.

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DUSU Election 2026: What Happens Next?

After polling concludes, the votes are scheduled to be counted on September 19. The DUSU's official election information states that counting takes place at a designated central venue, followed by official result declaration after validation.

Students taking part in the election are advised to follow the university's polling instructions and carry the required identification documents to their respective polling centres.

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