Indian Embassy Washington Invites Applications For Know India Programme: Check Details Here

The Embassy of India in Washington, DC, has announced applications for the 89th Know India Programme (KIP), offering young people of Indian origin an opportunity to explore India, its heritage and its modern developments. The upcoming programme is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 29, 2026.

The initiative is designed to help participants develop a closer understanding of India through first-hand exposure to its culture, institutions, arts and contemporary progress. Those selected for the programme will visit India as guests of the Government of India.

With the application deadline approaching, eligible candidates are advised to check the requirements and submit their documents before the last date.

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Know India Programme 2026: What Participants Can Expect

The Know India Programme gives youth of Indian origin an opportunity to experience India beyond the traditional diaspora connection. Participants get exposure to the country's cultural heritage, arts, institutions, and contemporary developments during their visit.

The 89th edition, titled Scholars and Innovators, will be conducted from September 15 to September 29, 2026.

A maximum of 40 Indian-origin youth are selected for each edition of the programme. Selected participants receive full hospitality in India, while the Ministry of External Affairs bears 90% of the total cost of international airfare.

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

The programme is open to persons of Indian origin aged between 18 and 23 years. However, the initiative is not open to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Applicants living within the jurisdiction of the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, can apply through the embassy. This jurisdiction includes:

Bermuda

District of Columbia

Kentucky

Maryland

North Carolina

Virginia

West Virginia

Young people of Indian origin living in other parts of the United States will need to apply through the Indian Consulate that has jurisdiction over their state.

Preference is given to Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) from Girmitiya countries, as part of the programme's focus on strengthening connections with the wider Indian-origin community.

Know India Programme 2026: Documents Required

Eligible candidates interested in participating in the programme must submit scanned copies of the required documents by email.

The documents to be submitted include:

Completed application form

Educational qualification certificate

Passport

Colour passport-size photograph

Proof of PIO/OCI status

Applicants should ensure that all documents are complete and legible before sending their applications.

Know India Programme Application Deadline

The last date to submit applications is August 27, 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria should complete the process before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

Applications for candidates under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, should be submitted by email to psminca.washington@mea.gov.in.

Applicants from other parts of the US should follow the application process prescribed by the Indian Consulate responsible for their state.

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Where to Check Application Guidelines

Candidates should refer to the official website of the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, for the detailed programme guidelines and application form.

The Know India Programme is intended to provide young members of the Indian-origin community with a deeper understanding of India while giving them an opportunity to experience the country directly. With limited seats available in each edition, eligible applicants should check the requirements carefully and submit their applications within the stipulated timeline.

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