India has 99 institutions ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, an increase of 20 from the previous year.
India Surges In QS Rankings 2026 With Record Institutions, Subject Entries
The country also recorded 120 new subject entries, placing it among the top contributors globally, behind only the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.
India has emerged as one of the strongest performers in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with a notable increase in both the number of institutions and subject-wise entries. The latest rankings reflect not just expansion, but a clear upward movement in global standings, indicating a maturing higher education ecosystem.
According to QS Quacquarelli Symonds, India added 20 new institutions this year, taking the total number of ranked universities to 99.
The country also recorded 120 new subject entries, placing it among the top contributors globally, behind only the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.
IITs And Delhi University Lead
Among Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay recorded the highest number of subject entries. It was followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.
This concentration highlights the continued dominance of leading public institutions, particularly the IIT system, in driving India’s global academic presence.
Fastest Improvement Among Major Systems
India’s performance also stood out in terms of improvement. Nearly half of its ranked entries moved up in the rankings this year, the highest among major higher education systems.
A total of 265 subject entries improved their positions, while 80 saw a decline. This places India ahead of countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Colombia in terms of ranking progress.
The data points to a shift from increased participation to sustained upward mobility in global rankings.
Engineering And Tech Drive Growth
Engineering and technology continue to underpin India’s global performance. Over the past five years, subject entries in engineering disciplines have risen by 65%, with Indian institutions securing multiple positions in the global top 100 and top 50 across areas such as chemical, mechanical, electrical, and mining engineering.
Computer science has also seen strong growth, with six Indian institutions now in the global top 100, up from two last year. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have both secured positions within the top 50.
Notable Institutional Gains
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani recorded a significant jump in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, moving from 84th to 45th place and entering the global top 50 for the first time.
Overall, the QS Subject Rankings 2026 indicate that India is expanding its academic footprint while steadily improving the global competitiveness of its institutions, particularly in high-demand, future-focused disciplines.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many Indian institutions are ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026?
Which Indian institutions had the most subject entries in the rankings?
IIT Bombay recorded the highest number of subject entries, followed by IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi, IIT Madras, and IIT Delhi.
How does India's improvement in rankings compare to other major systems?
India showed the fastest improvement among major higher education systems, with nearly half of its ranked entries moving up this year.
Which subject areas are driving India's growth in global rankings?
Engineering and technology disciplines are key drivers, with strong growth in areas like chemical, mechanical, and electrical engineering, as well as computer science.