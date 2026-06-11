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HomeEducationIIT Roorkee Dismisses JEE Advanced 2026 Irregularity Claims, Says Exam Process Was Fair

IIT Roorkee Dismisses JEE Advanced 2026 Irregularity Claims, Says Exam Process Was Fair

IIT Roorkee has dismissed JEE Advanced 2026 cheating and data manipulation claims, saying the examination process was fair.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has issued a clarification regarding claims circulating on social media about JEE Advanced 2026 results, asserting that there is no evidence of cheating, data manipulation, or any compromise in the examination process. 

The institute's response comes after several posts online questioned about the authenticity of candidate rankings, total scores, and the differences between marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2. IIT Roorkee has maintained that the information being shared is inaccurate and does not correspond to official JEE Advanced records. 

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IIT Roorkee Calls Viral Data Misleading 

In an official statement shared through its social media channels, IIT Roorkee said that certain lists being circulated online have created confusion among candidates and parents. These lists reportedly claimed to show candidate ranks, marks, and unusual variations in paper-wise scores. 

According to the institute, the data being discussed is not genuine and should not be treated as an official source of information. It urged students and parents to verify examination-related information only through authorised channels. 

The clarification follows widespread discussions online after the announcement of the JEE Advanced 2026 results. 

What IIT Roorkee Said About Paper 1 and Paper 2 Score Differences 

One of the key concerns raised on social media is related to significant differences between candidates' scores in Paper 1 and Paper 2. 

Addressing the issue, IIT Roorkee stated that such variations are neither unusual nor unprecedented. The institute said that among the top 10,000 rank holders, only two candidates recorded particularly large score differences between the two papers. 

It further noted that fluctuations in performance across the two examinations are observed every year and have been extensively analysed as part of the evaluation process. 

According to the institute, differences in marks between Paper 1 and Paper 2 should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of malpractice or irregularities. 

Review Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing 

IIT Roorkee said it conducted a comprehensive review of examination records and associated data following the concerns raised online. 

The review, according to the institute, found no indication of cheating, unauthorised assistance, data tampering, malpractice, or any breach in the conduct of the examination. 

The institute reiterated that the JEE Advanced evaluation and ranking process remained secure throughout, and that established safeguards were followed at every stage. 

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Institute Urges Students to Trust Official Sources 

Seeking to reassure candidates and parents, IIT Roorkee emphasised that the examination was conducted fairly and that the integrity of the process remains intact. 

The institute advised aspirants and their families not to rely on unverified social media posts or unofficial data claims. Instead, it urged them to refer only to information released through official JEE Advanced and IIT Roorkee communication channels. 

With concerns continuing to surface online, IIT Roorkee's statement aims to reinforce confidence in the credibility and transparency of one of India's most competitive engineering entrance examinations.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced 2026 JEE Advanced 2026 Irregularity Claims JEE Advanced 2026 IIT Roorkee
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