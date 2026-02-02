Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationIIT Bombay Develops Silk Production Method That Does Not Harm Silkworms

IIT Bombay Develops Silk Production Method That Does Not Harm Silkworms

IIT Bombay has developed a silk-making technique that allows silkworms to live, with the project supported by Coal India’s CSR.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 03:40 PM (IST)

New Delhi: IIT Bombay's Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas has developed a silk production method that spares silkworms' lives, supported by Coal India under its CSR initiative.

The three-year pilot project, named 'Jeevodaya', trains silkworms feeding on mulberry leaves to lay silk threads on flat surfaces instead of forming cocoons, allowing them to transform into moths and complete their natural life cycle.

Unlike traditional methods where cocoons are boiled to extract silk, killing millions of worms, the new 'Jeevodaya Silk' technique embodies compassion, drawing from the ancient Indian ethos 'Ma kaschit dukha bhag bhavet' -- may no one suffer.

"Jeevodaya, a unique and pathbreaking silk production pilot project of IIT Bombay, supported by Coal India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has achieved a significant breakthrough after three years of continuous research and development," Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

Coal India played a key role in funding the research from concept to fruition, with the project now poised for wider adoption to boost sustainable income for sericulture farmers and rural livelihoods, it added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT-Bombay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget