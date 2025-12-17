IGNOU ODL Registration 2025 For January Session Begins At ignou.ac.in, Know How To Register

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened applications for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the January session. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses through the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates can check their registration status by entering their enrolment number, programme code, and date of birth on the IGNOU portal. Students from India and overseas can apply for more than 200 programmes across various disciplines. These courses offer flexible learning options, making them suitable for different schedules and work commitments.

The IGNOU ODL registration for the January session offers a valuable chance for learners looking for flexible education. With a wide range of courses, IGNOU aims to meet varied learning needs and make higher education accessible to more students.

IGNOU ODL 2025: Registration Fee

Candidates should note that the fee will be refunded only if the admission is cancelled before confirmation. If a cancellation request is submitted after admission is confirmed, 15 per cent of the programme fee will be deducted, subject to a maximum deduction of Rs 2,000.

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option for Fresh ODL Registration.

Step 3: Register by entering the required basic details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout.

IGNOU ODL 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the required eligibility conditions to apply for different programmes. For undergraduate courses, applicants should have passed the Class 12 (10+2) examination from a recognised board. For postgraduate courses, a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is required. Some diploma and certificate courses may also ask for relevant work experience or specific prior qualifications.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI