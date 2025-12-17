Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationIGNOU ODL Registration 2025 For January Session Begins At ignou.ac.in, Know How To Register

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025 For January Session Begins At ignou.ac.in, Know How To Register

IGNOU opens ODL January 2025 admissions for over 200 courses; eligible candidates can apply online. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened applications for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the January session. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses through the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. 

Candidates can check their registration status by entering their enrolment number, programme code, and date of birth on the IGNOU portal. Students from India and overseas can apply for more than 200 programmes across various disciplines. These courses offer flexible learning options, making them suitable for different schedules and work commitments. 

The IGNOU ODL registration for the January session offers a valuable chance for learners looking for flexible education. With a wide range of courses, IGNOU aims to meet varied learning needs and make higher education accessible to more students. 

IGNOU ODL 2025: Registration Fee 

Candidates should note that the fee will be refunded only if the admission is cancelled before confirmation. If a cancellation request is submitted after admission is confirmed, 15 per cent of the programme fee will be deducted, subject to a maximum deduction of Rs 2,000. 

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option for Fresh ODL Registration. 

Step 3: Register by entering the required basic details. 

Step 4: Fill in the application form carefully. 

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee. 

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout. 

IGNOU ODL 2025: Eligibility Criteria  

Candidates must meet the required eligibility conditions to apply for different programmes. For undergraduate courses, applicants should have passed the Class 12 (10+2) examination from a recognised board. For postgraduate courses, a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is required. Some diploma and certificate courses may also ask for relevant work experience or specific prior qualifications. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
IGNOU IGNOU ODL Registration 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
Advertisement

Videos

Jaunpur News: Son Arrested for Killing Elderly Parents Over Property Dispute
Political News: Rahul Gandhi’s Germany Visit Sparks Fresh Political Debate Amid Parliament Session
Political News: Firing Reported at BJP Candidate’s Office in Ambernath Ahead of BMC Election Preparations
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Taken to Goa, To Be Produced Before Court Today
Maharashtra News: Thackeray Brothers to Announce Alliance Before Nominations to Avoid Defections Ahead of BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget