HomeEducationNEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: MCC Round 2 Counselling Result OUT at mcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 results out on mcc.nic.in; selected candidates must report to allotted colleges between December 17 and 25.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Round 2 seat allotment results for NEET PG 2025 today, December 17, 2025. Medical aspirants across the country can now check their allotment status for MD, MS and DNB courses on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. 

As per the revised schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in Round 2 of NEET PG 2025 counselling must report in person to their assigned medical colleges between December 17 and December 25 to complete the admission formalities. 

Candidates can raise any issues or errors in the provisional result by emailing the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) by 12 noon on December 17. After this deadline, the provisional result will be considered final. 

NEET PG Round 2 Allotment Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. 

Step 2: Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the login option and enter your NEET PG 2025 roll number and password. 

Step 4: Select the link to download the Round 2 allotment letter. 

Step 5: Download the letter and take a few printouts for use during college reporting. 

NEET PG Round 2 Allotment Result 2025: Seat Matrix  

There were important changes to seat availability in this round of counselling. 

The MCC added 135 new seats for Round 2. This followed an earlier update in which 2,620 seats were included across MD, MS and DNB courses. 

With these additions, the total number of seats available for allotment in Round 2 has increased to 32,215. 

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: 

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET PG counselling in four stages: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and the stray vacancy round to fill any remaining seats. 

The Round 1 seat allotment results were announced on November 21. Based on these results, a total of 26,889 candidates were allotted seats in NEET PG 2025 counselling, including 466 NRI candidates. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
