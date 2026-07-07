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English NewsEducationICAI CA Registration 2026 Begins: Apply For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Exams Before July 19

ICAI CA Registration 2026 Begins: Apply For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Exams Before July 19

ICAI CA Registration 2026 is now live. Apply before July 19 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams and check the complete schedule.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 03:19 PM (IST)

The Institute of Chartered AccountantICAI CA September, November 2026 Registration Begins: Apply for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams Before July 19s of India (ICAI) has opened the online registration process for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled to be held in September and November 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their application forms through the official ICAI examination portal. 

According to the official schedule, candidates can complete their registrations without paying a late fee until July 19, 2026. Those who miss the deadline will still have an opportunity to apply with a late fee until July 22, 2026. 

After the registration process concludes, ICAI will allow candidates to make corrections to selected details in their application forms through an online correction window. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026: NTA To Declare RE NEET Result Before July 20; Here's What Candidates Should Know

ICAI CA September and November 2026: Registration Dates 

Candidates planning to appear for the upcoming CA examinations should take note of the important registration dates: 

  • Registration begins: July 6, 2026 
  • Last date to apply without a late fee: July 19, 2026 
  • Last date to apply with a late fee: July 22, 2026 
  • Correction window opens: July 23, 2026 
  • Correction window closes: July 25, 2026 

The correction facility will enable applicants to modify specific details in their application forms. ICAI will release detailed instructions regarding the editable fields once the correction window becomes active. 

ICAI CA Exams 2026: How to Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI registration portal at eservices.icai.org. 

Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials or create a new account if you are a first-time applicant. 

Step 3: Click on the registration link for the September/November 2026 CA examinations. 

Step 4: Select the appropriate course — CA Foundation, Intermediate or Final. 

Step 5: Fill in the required details carefully in the application form. 

Step 6: Pay the prescribed examination fee and download the acknowledgement slip for future reference. 

Although ICAI will provide a correction facility after registrations close, candidates are encouraged to verify every detail before submitting the application to avoid unnecessary changes later. 

Students should also regularly visit the official ICAI website for the latest announcements regarding registrations, examination schedules, and other important updates. 

ALSO READ: Re-NEET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: NTA Clarifies Rules On Rechecking, Here's What You Must Know

CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exam Schedule 

ICAI has already published the examination timetable for the upcoming sessions. 

The CA Foundation examinations are scheduled to take place from September 2 to September 9, 2026. 

The CA Intermediate examinations will be conducted between September 1 and September 12, 2026. 

Meanwhile, the CA Final examinations will be held in November. Group I exams are scheduled from November 2 to November 6, 2026, while Group II exams will take place from November 9 to November 13, 2026. 

Candidates are advised to review the complete examination schedule before submitting their applications. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News ICAI ICAI CA Registration 2026 CA Registration 2026 CA Exam 2026
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