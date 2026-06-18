The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Final Examination held in May 2026. Along with the scorecards, the institute has also released details of the top rank holders and overall pass percentages. This year, 14.07 per cent of candidates who appeared in both groups successfully cleared the examination.

Noor Singla from Patiala emerged as the All-India Topper after securing 499 marks out of 600, achieving an impressive score of 83.17 per cent. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results and download their scorecards through the official ICAI website using their registration details and roll number.

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Noor Singla Tops CA Final May 2026 Examination

The CA Final May 2026 merit list has been released, with candidates from different parts of the country securing the top three ranks.

All India Rank 1

Noor Singla, Patiala

Marks: 499/600

Percentage: 83.17%

All India Rank 2

Ritij Saraf, Howrah

Marks: 475/600

Percentage: 79.17%

All India Rank 3

Sohan Anil Manjrekar, Dombivli (E)

Marks: 473/600

Percentage: 78.83%

The outstanding performance of these candidates highlights the intense competition and high academic standards associated with the Chartered Accountancy qualification.

ICAI Releases CA Final May 2026 Pass Percentage

The institute has also published detailed statistics regarding the number of candidates who appeared and qualified in each group.

Group I

Candidates Appeared: 54,606

Candidates Passed: 6,555

Pass Percentage: 12%

Group II

Candidates Appeared: 42,573

Candidates Passed: 8,725

Pass Percentage: 20.49%

Both Groups

Candidates Appeared: 23,776

Candidates Passed: 3,345

Pass Percentage: 14.07%

According to the data released by ICAI, a total of 7,931 candidates have now qualified as Chartered Accountants.

How to Download ICAI CA Final Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the CA Final Result May 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Submit the required details.

Step 5: View your results displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

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ICAI CA Intermediate Results to Be Announced Soon

Candidates awaiting the Intermediate examination results should note that ICAI has already confirmed the result date.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org,” the official website states.

The upcoming announcement is expected to be closely watched by thousands of candidates across the country who appeared for the Intermediate examination earlier this year.

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