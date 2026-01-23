IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Declared Vacancies at ibps.in, Direct Link To Check Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results today, January 23. Candidates can now check their results by visiting the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

To access their preliminary exam scores, candidates will be required to enter their login details, including their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY). The result will remain available on the official website until 29 January 2026.

The IBPS RRB Clerk examination is conducted to recruit personnel for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The test is aimed at selecting candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk), a role that supports the functioning of the rural banking network. This year, lakhs of candidates appeared for the recruitment process, which is being carried out for 8,002 Office Assistant vacancies in various RRBs across India.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY).

Step 4: Once you log in, your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2026:

Candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination are now eligible to sit for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam, which is scheduled for February 1, 2026.

To be considered for the final selection process for the 8,002 Office Assistant posts, candidates must pass both the prelims and mains examinations by securing the required cut-off marks. Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the scorecard and cut-off details.

