How Education Institutions Can Help Shape India’s Next Generation Of Job Creators

Dehradun: For Raunak Jain, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Tulas University, the success of an educational institution is not defined only by academic rankings, enrolment figures or infrastructure. He believes its larger impact can be seen in the people it prepares for the world and the contribution they make to society.

“The value of an institution is the people it sends into the world. Are they providing jobs? Do they have problems? Are they handing it down? If we can create such young people, then we are contributing to India’s growth in a way that no ranking can measure', said Raunak Jain, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Tulas University.

Jain’s approach to education has been shaped by his experience across institution building, sports administration and leadership. A second dan black belt in taekwondo, he has also been associated with sports bodies in Uttarakhand and has been recognised among India’s 40 Under 40 leaders.

‘Where Bharat Innovates’ Drives the Institution’s Approach

The philosophy behind Tulas University is reflected in its tagline, “Where Bharat Innovates”. The idea centres on encouraging innovation rooted in Indian values while creating opportunities for students and entrepreneurs beyond the country’s major metropolitan centres.

The university has developed an academic and research ecosystem that includes more than 2,000 publications and over 30 patents. Its Technology Business Incubator Foundation, approved by MSME and Startup Uttarakhand, supports more than 20 startups.

For Jain, such initiatives are part of a broader effort to connect education with entrepreneurship, research and practical problem-solving. The objective is to create an environment where students can work on ideas that have applications beyond the classroom.

Sports and Education Form Part of Jain’s Leadership Philosophy

Jain’s association with sports has also influenced his approach to student development. He has served as President of the Uttarakhand Crossbow Shooting Association and has headed the Uttarakhand Taekwondo Association.

He sees sporting activity as an important part of preparing young people for professional and personal challenges.

“Sports teaches you things that the classroom cannot. It teaches you how to lose and fight back, teaches you how to respect your opponent, and how to remain calm under pressure. I want every student that we teach to learn these lessons somewhere, whether it be the field or the lab.” said Raunak Jain.

Tulas University’s campus includes a floodlit football and athletics stadium, a cricket ground, badminton, volleyball and basketball courts, as well as a shooting range. The institution also has an active NCC battalion and NSS unit.

From a Dehradun Institute to a Private University

Jain joined Tulas Group in 2012 after completing his postgraduate studies in International Management from Royal Holloway, University of London. At the time, the Dehradun-based institute was still working to establish its presence in the education sector.

His work over the following years focused on expanding the institute, strengthening industry engagement and developing its research capabilities. The institution gradually expanded its academic footprint and eventually attained the status of a State Private University.

Today, Tulas University has NAAC A+ accreditation, more than 7,000 alumni and students from over 25 states. The journey, however, has been built over years of incremental development rather than through a single transformation.

Taekwondo Shapes His Approach to Institution Building

Jain’s second dan black belt in taekwondo, certified by Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters in South Korea, remains an important influence on how he approaches long-term work.

“A black belt is not about one good day. It is about a thousand ordinary ones. Building an institution is the same. Nobody sees the years of work. They only see the result,” said Raunak Jain, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Tulas Group.

The same philosophy extends to his wider community interests, including his support for wildlife conservation in Uttarakhand.

According to the sources, Jain was also named among Forbes’ 40 Under 40 leaders. For him, however, recognition is not the endpoint of the journey. “You never really arrive. You just keep training. The day you think you have made it is the day you start slipping.” said Raunak Jain. More than a decade after joining Tulas Group, Jain continues to focus on expanding the institution and its role in education, research, entrepreneurship and student development.

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