Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today October 22 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 22, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Suspected IED Blast At Bengaluru Construction Site Injures 2, Police Investigate IED Angle
- Firecrackers, Rockets, Sparks Shoot Towards Crowd As Ravana Effigy Burns During Dussehra; Video Goes Viral
- JD(S) Spokesperson Booked Over Post Targeting DK Shivakumar, Says Congress Is Stifling Dissent
- Kuki-Zo Man Shot Dead A Day After 3 Meitei Men Killed In Manipur Ambush
- Pappu Yadav Falls Ill During Durga Puja Event In Bihar's Katihar, Leaves For Purnia
- Only 'Sanatan Dharma' Followers To Touch Durga Idols During Immersion: Suvendu
- Delhi HC To Hear AISA Chief Neha Bora's Plea Against Rs 10,000 Bond Notice, CJP Workers' Detention
- UP MLC Elections 2026: Who Are The BJP And Samajwadi Party Candidates?
- Delhi AQI Remains Poor After Dussehra, Minimum Temperature Settles At 18°C
- UP Man Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Explodes While Riding Bike
- Punjab Opinion Poll: AAP Projected To Return With 69-82 Seats, Bhagwant Mann Remains Top Choice
- Rajasthan Congress Demands FIR Over Assault On NSUI Leader, Dotasra Spends Night At Police HQ
- Kota Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion, Four Children Missing
- Second FIR Against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Transferred To Crime Branch
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Detained' For 3 Hours At Delhi Airport From Paris Visit, Fined Rs 50,000
- Nirmala Sitharaman’s Husband Parakala Prabhakar To Join Anti-SIR Protest On Oct 23
- Delhi’s Race Course Mosque Near PM’s Residence Gets Eviction Notice, Owaisi Seeks Rijiju’s Intervention
- ‘Who Was He Meeting Alone?’ Oppn Targets Hardeep Puri Over Epstein Meeting Photos
- Yogi Adityanath Halts Vijayadashami Procession After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Gorakhpur Crowd
- ‘You're Not Gen Z’: Delhi HC On Das, Ranka's Bail Plea; Questions Changed Focus Of Protest
- ‘Expiry Date Is Near’: Congress Targets Modi Govt Over 'Lapses' In PM-DAKSH Scheme
- Supreme Court Stops AP SEC From Publishing Final Candidate List Till October 26 Amid YSRCP Plea
- Supreme Court Stays CMRL Case Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan, Others For A Week
International News
- Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact
- UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks
- US Denies Ordering Starlink Slowdown As Zelenskyy Accuses Musk Of Disrupting Ukraine Network
- ‘Selective Targeting’: India Slams UN Criticism Over Police Response To Delhi Protests
- That’s My Mayor’: Zohran Mamdani Grooves At Garba Night In New York, Greets Indian Diaspora.
- Houthis Using Chinese Parts To Build Advanced Missiles Capable Of Striking Israel, Saudi
Business News
- Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
- New Generation Toyota Fortuner Global Unveil Soon: What To Expect
- India’s Biggest IPO Opens: Jio Platforms Price Band, Lot Size, And What To Know Before Bidding
- Renault Duster Hybrid Evolution Variant: Is It Worth Buying At Under Rs 17 Lakh?
- SBI Data Leak: Is Your Information Safe? Bank Flags 3,897 Exposed Records
- Karwa Chauth 2026 Gift Ideas For Wife: From SIP To Gold ETFs, Money Moves Beyond Jewellery
- Amazon Holiday Hiring 2026: 300,000 Jobs, Up 20%, With Healthcare Cover For Seasonal Staff
- Rupee Crosses 95, Crude Tops $110: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Under Pressure
Sports News
- Praveen Kumar Shatters Record For Gold As India Secures 1-2 Finish In Nagoya
- IND vs NZ T20I Series: First Match Date, Venue, Time And Complete Schedule
- Asian Para Games: Ayush Verma Wins Gold In Men's Shot Put F53 Event
- 7 Famous Cricketers Accused Of Match-Fixing, 3 Indians Among Them
- IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Two Big Records In His Sights
- 'Very Young And...': Shreyas Iyer Offers Reality Check on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20I Hype
- Asian Para Games: Alphia-Pallavi Duo Bag India's First-Ever Wheelchair Badminton Medal
- Team India In Trouble! Hardik Pandya Faces Six-Month Layoff
- 3 IPL Teams Interested In Trading For Hardik Pandya, MI Announcement Soon
- IPL 2027: Gujarat Titans May Release These 2 Players Before Auction
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will Board Exam Timetable Be Released? Check Latest Updates
Education
HP Board Registration 2026-27: Class 9, 10 Students Get More Time To Apply, Check Deadline
Education
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Closes Today, Check Seat Allotment Schedule
Education
CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Deadline Today, Schools Must Verify Student Details
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion