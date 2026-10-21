School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Suspected IED Blast At Bengaluru Construction Site Injures 2, Police Investigate IED Angle

Firecrackers, Rockets, Sparks Shoot Towards Crowd As Ravana Effigy Burns During Dussehra; Video Goes Viral

JD(S) Spokesperson Booked Over Post Targeting DK Shivakumar, Says Congress Is Stifling Dissent

Kuki-Zo Man Shot Dead A Day After 3 Meitei Men Killed In Manipur Ambush

Pappu Yadav Falls Ill During Durga Puja Event In Bihar's Katihar, Leaves For Purnia

Only 'Sanatan Dharma' Followers To Touch Durga Idols During Immersion: Suvendu

Delhi HC To Hear AISA Chief Neha Bora's Plea Against Rs 10,000 Bond Notice, CJP Workers' Detention

UP MLC Elections 2026: Who Are The BJP And Samajwadi Party Candidates?

Delhi AQI Remains Poor After Dussehra, Minimum Temperature Settles At 18°C

UP Man Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Explodes While Riding Bike

Punjab Opinion Poll: AAP Projected To Return With 69-82 Seats, Bhagwant Mann Remains Top Choice

Rajasthan Congress Demands FIR Over Assault On NSUI Leader, Dotasra Spends Night At Police HQ

Kota Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion, Four Children Missing

Second FIR Against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Transferred To Crime Branch

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Detained' For 3 Hours At Delhi Airport From Paris Visit, Fined Rs 50,000

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Husband Parakala Prabhakar To Join Anti-SIR Protest On Oct 23

Delhi’s Race Course Mosque Near PM’s Residence Gets Eviction Notice, Owaisi Seeks Rijiju’s Intervention

‘Who Was He Meeting Alone?’ Oppn Targets Hardeep Puri Over Epstein Meeting Photos

Yogi Adityanath Halts Vijayadashami Procession After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Gorakhpur Crowd

‘You're Not Gen Z’: Delhi HC On Das, Ranka's Bail Plea; Questions Changed Focus Of Protest

‘Expiry Date Is Near’: Congress Targets Modi Govt Over 'Lapses' In PM-DAKSH Scheme

Supreme Court Stops AP SEC From Publishing Final Candidate List Till October 26 Amid YSRCP Plea

Supreme Court Stays CMRL Case Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan, Others For A Week

International News

Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact

UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks

US Denies Ordering Starlink Slowdown As Zelenskyy Accuses Musk Of Disrupting Ukraine Network

‘Selective Targeting’: India Slams UN Criticism Over Police Response To Delhi Protests

That’s My Mayor’: Zohran Mamdani Grooves At Garba Night In New York, Greets Indian Diaspora.

Houthis Using Chinese Parts To Build Advanced Missiles Capable Of Striking Israel, Saudi

Business News

Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today

New Generation Toyota Fortuner Global Unveil Soon: What To Expect

India’s Biggest IPO Opens: Jio Platforms Price Band, Lot Size, And What To Know Before Bidding

Renault Duster Hybrid Evolution Variant: Is It Worth Buying At Under Rs 17 Lakh?

SBI Data Leak: Is Your Information Safe? Bank Flags 3,897 Exposed Records

Karwa Chauth 2026 Gift Ideas For Wife: From SIP To Gold ETFs, Money Moves Beyond Jewellery

Amazon Holiday Hiring 2026: 300,000 Jobs, Up 20%, With Healthcare Cover For Seasonal Staff

Rupee Crosses 95, Crude Tops $110: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Under Pressure

Sports News

Praveen Kumar Shatters Record For Gold As India Secures 1-2 Finish In Nagoya

IND vs NZ T20I Series: First Match Date, Venue, Time And Complete Schedule

Asian Para Games: Ayush Verma Wins Gold In Men's Shot Put F53 Event

7 Famous Cricketers Accused Of Match-Fixing, 3 Indians Among Them

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Two Big Records In His Sights

'Very Young And...': Shreyas Iyer Offers Reality Check on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20I Hype

Asian Para Games: Alphia-Pallavi Duo Bag India's First-Ever Wheelchair Badminton Medal

Team India In Trouble! Hardik Pandya Faces Six-Month Layoff

3 IPL Teams Interested In Trading For Hardik Pandya, MI Announcement Soon

IPL 2027: Gujarat Titans May Release These 2 Players Before Auction

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