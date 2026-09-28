National Law School Fellowship 2027: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has started accepting applications for its research fellowship programmes for the January 2027 intake. The opportunity is available to researchers at different points in their academic and professional journeys. Interested candidates can submit their applications until October 30, 2026, by 5 pm. Applications must be submitted through the Google Form provided for the respective fellowship on the official NLSIU website at nls.ac.in.

For the upcoming intake, NLSIU is offering three fellowship programmes, the Graduate Research Fellowship, NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship, and University Research Fellowship. The programmes provide opportunities to conduct research across areas including law, social sciences, public policy, and related disciplines.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

A total of 20 fellowship positions are available across the three programmes. The Graduate Research Fellowship has 10 seats, while the NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship and University Research Fellowship have five seats each.

NLSIU Fellowship 2027: Who Can Apply?

The eligibility criteria differ according to the fellowship programme. Candidates applying for the Graduate Research Fellowship must hold a graduate degree in law or a postgraduate qualification in social sciences, public policy or a related field.

For the NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship, applicants must have completed a PhD in law, social sciences, public policy, or an allied discipline within the past three years. Applicants should also not have previously held a postdoctoral position at another university.

The University Research Fellowship is intended for candidates who hold a recognised PhD and have at least 10 years of teaching or relevant professional experience. Applicants must also have a strong publication record.

NLSIU Fellowship 2027: Check Stipend Details

The three fellowship programmes offer different starting monthly remuneration. Candidates can check the details below:

Graduate Research Fellowship: Rs 50,000 per month

NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship: Rs 1,20,000 per month

University Research Fellowship: Rs 2,00,000 per month

NLSIU has stated that the final remuneration offered to a selected candidate will depend on factors including their qualifications, educational background, experience, and overall suitability.

This means the starting amounts listed for the three programmes may not necessarily be the final remuneration applicable to every selected fellow.

NLSIU Fellowship 2027: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official NLSIU website at nls.ac.in.

Step 2: Check the eligibility criteria and requirements for the Graduate Research Fellowship, NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship or University Research Fellowship.

Step 3: Select the fellowship programme for which you meet the eligibility requirements.

Step 4: Read the programme-specific application instructions carefully.

Step 5: Access the Google Form provided for the respective fellowship programme.

Step 6: Enter the required details and complete the application form as instructed.

Step 7: Review the information entered in the form and ensure that all required details are correctly provided.

Step 8: Submit the application before the deadline.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Wait Is Almost Over? Check When Class 10, 12 Timetable May Arrive

NLSIU Fellowship 2027: Campus Requirement

Candidates selected for the fellowships will generally be expected to remain present at the NLSIU campus in Bengaluru during their fellowship. However, the university may provide some flexibility depending on individual circumstances and on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants should therefore review the fellowship-specific requirements carefully before submitting their applications.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI