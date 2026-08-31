NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Forms Committee To Probe Jaipur Centre Power Failure, Check Key Details

Jaipur: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has formed a three-member committee to investigate the power supply failure that disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two iON Digital Zone iDZ centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The panel will be headed by Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the Rajasthan government. The committee has been tasked with examining what led to the internal power supply failure and determining the reasons behind the disruption, NBEMS sources said.

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The incident left the examination incomplete for candidates who were appearing at the affected Sitapura centres. Following the disruption, NBEMS announced that the examination would be conducted again for the affected candidates.

NBEMS Committee To Investigate Jaipur NEET PG Centre Failure

According to NBEMS sources, the newly constituted committee will look into the circumstances surrounding the power failure and assess the factors responsible for the interruption during the examination.

The panel comprises a senior Rajasthan government official, a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Health Ministry, and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.

The committee is expected to complete its examination of the incident and submit its findings within the stipulated timeframe.

The investigation comes after the disruption prevented candidates at the affected centres from completing the NEET-PG 2026 examination as scheduled.

NEET PG Re-Exam For 2,445 Candidates On September 5

NBEMS has already announced a fresh examination for 2,445 candidates who were affected by the incident at the two Sitapura centres.

The re-examination will take place on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur. The decision has been taken to provide the affected candidates with another opportunity to appear for the medical postgraduate entrance examination.

NBEMS has also expressed regret over the inconvenience faced by the candidates. The examination body said that the re-examination is being organised to ensure that the affected candidates receive a fair and equitable opportunity.

ADM Explains What Happened At Jaipur Centre

The power failure and the inability to complete the examination had earlier prompted officials to review the situation with the technical and inspection teams.

On Sunday, ADM Narendra Verma told reporters, "We have discussed the entire situation, the technical failure that occurred, the manner in which it happened, and the system's failure to handle the load despite repeated attempts, with the TCS technical team, our own officials, the flying squad, the power supply and inspection teams. Acknowledging that the students should not face injustice, especially given the repeated system failures that made it impossible to conduct the exam here, they have ensured that a re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm."

The statement highlights that multiple teams were involved in assessing the technical failure and the circumstances that prevented the examination from being completed at the affected centres.

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NEET PG 2026 Exam Completed For Over 2.63 Lakh Candidates

The Jaipur disruption affected only a portion of the candidates who appeared for the NEET-PG 2026 examination.

According to the available figures, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination across centres. The examination was successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.

The fresh examination on September 5 will therefore apply specifically to the 2,445 candidates affected at the two Sitapura centres.

For the affected medical aspirants, the re-examination will provide another opportunity to complete the NEET-PG examination after the disruption caused by the internal power supply failure. The NBEMS committee's investigation is expected to establish the circumstances behind the incident and examine the reasons for the failure.

(With ANI Inputs)

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