The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 30, with nearly 2.66 lakh medical aspirants appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance test. With the examination now over, candidates are looking forward to the release of the NEET PG 2026 answer key.

NBEMS is expected to publish the official answer key on its website soon. Until the official key becomes available, candidates can refer to memory-based question papers and unofficial answer keys prepared by subject experts and coaching institutes to get an approximate idea of their performance.

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Once released, the official answer key will allow candidates to match the responses they marked in the examination with the answers accepted by NBEMS. This can help aspirants estimate their probable scores before the result is announced.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: How Candidates Can Estimate Scores

Candidates who are trying to calculate their expected marks should first understand the official marking pattern. The NEET PG 2026 paper had 180 multiple-choice questions, with the examination carrying a maximum of 720 marks.

The marking system gives candidates four marks for every correct response, while an incorrect answer attracts a deduction of one mark. Questions left unanswered do not result in either a positive or negative mark.

The marking scheme is:

+4 marks for each correct answer

-1 mark for each incorrect answer

0 marks for an unanswered question

NBEMS reduced the number of questions in the examination from 200 to 180 questions this year.

NEET PG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained

A tie-breaking mechanism has also been specified for situations where two or more candidates obtain identical marks. Candidates with the same score will be ranked using the prescribed criteria in a particular order.

The tie-breaking criteria are:

The candidate with fewer incorrect answers overall will be placed higher.

If the tie continues, the candidate with fewer incorrect answers in Section A will be considered higher.

If required, the number of incorrect answers in Sections B, C, D, and E, in that order, will be considered.

The candidate with higher aggregate marks in the MBBS professional examinations will be given preference.

If the tie still remains, the older candidate will be ranked higher.

This means that candidates with identical NEET PG 2026 scores may still receive different ranks depending on the tie-breaking criteria.

NEET PG 2026 Exam: Candidate Attendance Details

As per the examination update, the NEET PG 2026 examination was scheduled for 2,65,980 candidates. The test was conducted across 1,111 examination centres in 338 cities.

Of the registered candidates, the examination was completed for 2,63,535 candidates.

The figures indicate that the vast majority of candidates who were scheduled to appear for the examination were able to complete the test as planned. However, a technical issue affected a small group of candidates in Jaipur.

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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam in Jaipur on September 5

A total of 2,445 candidates in Jaipur will have to appear for the NEET PG 2026 re-examination on September 5 following a technical disruption that prevented them from completing their test.

The re-examination will be conducted at 3 pm in Jaipur. The disruption affected two examination centres located in the Sitapura area of Jaipur.

According to the examination update, the problem was caused by an internal power failure at the affected centres. Candidates impacted by the disruption will therefore get another opportunity to take the examination on the scheduled re-examination date.

For candidates who completed the NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30, the next major development to watch is the release of the official answer key. Until then, memory-based questions and unofficial answer keys can provide only an indicative estimate, while the NBEMS answer key will be the reference point for checking the officially accepted responses.

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