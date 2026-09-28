Iran Ready For ‘Doomsday War’, Not Concerned About US Midterms: Araghchi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran prepared for war, remains open to United States diplomacy.

Tehran submitted Hormuz reopening proposal; awaits formal US response.

Iran prioritizes national interest, unconcerned by US midterm elections.

Iran is prepared for the possibility of renewed war with the United States but remains open to diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday, as tensions continued to rise over the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview, Araghchi said Tehran was not concerned about the upcoming US midterm elections and would instead make decisions based on what it considers its national interests. He said Iran was ready to negotiate while also preparing for any fresh military challenge.

“We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed,” Araghchi said, adding that Iran would stand firm against any new aggression, even if the conflict escalated into what he called a “doomsday war”. At the same time, he said Tehran remained ready for diplomacy and that the decision now rested with US President Donald Trump.

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Iran Keeps Door Open For Diplomacy

Araghchi’s comments came after Tehran continued to push for a negotiated settlement despite Trump rejecting Iran’s latest proposal concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said it is still waiting for Washington’s formal response through mediators.

Tehran had earlier submitted a seven-day roadmap under which the strategic waterway could be reopened and negotiations with Washington resumed. The proposal was conveyed to the United States through Qatari mediators.

On Sunday, Araghchi said Iran had heard Trump’s initial reaction but had not yet received Washington’s formal position through the mediators. He also reiterated that Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz remained unchanged.

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Araghchi Says Iran Is Not Focused On US Midterms

Araghchi also rejected the idea that the November US midterm elections would influence Iran’s decisions.

“We don’t care about US midterm elections; we care about our national interest,” he said, stressing that Tehran was prepared to negotiate while also making preparations for any possible escalation.

The remarks followed Trump’s public rejection of Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the fighting. Tehran, however, has maintained that it is awaiting a formal response through diplomatic channels.