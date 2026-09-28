India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldIran Ready For ‘Doomsday War’, Not Concerned About US Midterms: Araghchi

Iran Ready For ‘Doomsday War’, Not Concerned About US Midterms: Araghchi

Araghchi said Iran would focus on its national interests rather than the upcoming US midterm elections and was ready to negotiate as well as confront any new aggression.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 06:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran prepared for war, remains open to United States diplomacy.
  • Tehran submitted Hormuz reopening proposal; awaits formal US response.
  • Iran prioritizes national interest, unconcerned by US midterm elections.

Iran is prepared for the possibility of renewed war with the United States but remains open to diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday, as tensions continued to rise over the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview, Araghchi said Tehran was not concerned about the upcoming US midterm elections and would instead make decisions based on what it considers its national interests. He said Iran was ready to negotiate while also preparing for any fresh military challenge.

“We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed,” Araghchi said, adding that Iran would stand firm against any new aggression, even if the conflict escalated into what he called a “doomsday war”. At the same time, he said Tehran remained ready for diplomacy and that the decision now rested with US President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ | Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Hospital Rubble': Report

Iran Keeps Door Open For Diplomacy

Araghchi’s comments came after Tehran continued to push for a negotiated settlement despite Trump rejecting Iran’s latest proposal concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said it is still waiting for Washington’s formal response through mediators.

Tehran had earlier submitted a seven-day roadmap under which the strategic waterway could be reopened and negotiations with Washington resumed. The proposal was conveyed to the United States through Qatari mediators.

On Sunday, Araghchi said Iran had heard Trump’s initial reaction but had not yet received Washington’s formal position through the mediators. He also reiterated that Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz remained unchanged.

ALSO READ | 'Only Negotiated Solution': Iran Awaits Formal US Response After Trump Rejects 7-Day Hormuz Plan

Araghchi Says Iran Is Not Focused On US Midterms

Araghchi also rejected the idea that the November US midterm elections would influence Iran’s decisions.

“We don’t care about US midterm elections; we care about our national interest,” he said, stressing that Tehran was prepared to negotiate while also making preparations for any possible escalation.

The remarks followed Trump’s public rejection of Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the fighting. Tehran, however, has maintained that it is awaiting a formal response through diplomatic channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Iran prepared for renewed conflict with the United States?

Yes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated Iran is fully prepared for a renewed war if necessary. However, he also emphasized that Iran remains open to diplomacy.

Is Iran still open to diplomatic negotiations with the US?

Yes, Foreign Minister Araghchi confirmed that Tehran remains ready for diplomacy to resolve tensions. He noted that the decision for engagement now rests with US President Donald Trump.

How do the US midterm elections affect Iran's decisions?

Iran is not concerned about the upcoming US midterm elections. Foreign Minister Araghchi stated that Tehran makes its decisions solely based on what it considers its national interests.

What is the status of Iran's proposal regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran submitted a seven-day roadmap for reopening the Strait, which President Trump publicly rejected. Tehran is still awaiting Washington's formal response to this proposal through mediators.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 06:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Midterm Elections Abbas Araghchi US IRan War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Hospital Rubble': Report
Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Rubble': Report
World
Spain Housing Crisis: Thousands Protest In Madrid After 87-Year-Old Woman Evicted
Spain Housing Crisis: Thousands Protest In Madrid After 87-Year-Old Woman Evicted
World
10 Missing After Avalanche Strikes Himlung Himal Base Camp In Nepal's Manang
10 Missing After Avalanche Strikes Himlung Himal Base Camp In Nepal's Manang
World
PoK Protesters Raise Demand To End LoC, Seek Opening Of Routes To J&K
PoK Protesters Raise Demand To End LoC, Seek Opening Of Routes To J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: LPU Violence Escalates After Rape FIR, Campus Vandalised, Highway Blocked
Breaking: BJP CMs Unite Over SIR Row, Target Opposition, Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi
Breaking News: Gorakhpur Floods Trigger Row, MP Ravi Kishan Faces Backlash, Phone Clash Viral
Breaking News: LPU Violence Row Deepens as Rape FIR Filed, Students Block Highway, Protest
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP Over SIR Row, Seeks Apology to Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget