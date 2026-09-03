GATE 2027 Registration Begins: New Robotics & Automation Paper Added, Check Key Changes

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, September 2. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can apply through the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The registration process without a late fee will continue till September 27, 2026. Candidates who miss this deadline can submit their applications till October 5 by paying a late fee. The application correction window will be open from October 14 to October 21.

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GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The city allotment notification is expected on January 4. The admit card release date has not been announced yet. The GATE 2027 result is scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.

GATE 2027 Registration - Direct Link To Apply Here

GATE 2027 Adds Robotics And Automation Paper

GATE 2027 will introduce a new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA). With the addition of this paper, the examination will now be conducted for 30 test papers.

IIT Madras has also made changes to some of the GATE 2027 syllabi. The Biotechnology paper has been updated. Changes have also been made to sectional paper codes for Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Engineering Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Life Sciences.

Candidates can appear for one or two test papers. Those choosing two papers will have to be selected from the combinations allowed by the examination authorities.

GATE 2027: Eligibility

Candidates studying in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree programme can apply for GATE 2027. Those who have completed an eligible government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities can also apply.

Candidates with eligible degrees from institutions outside India can also apply, subject to the conditions specified by the authorities.

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DigiLocker Mandatory For Indian Candidates

For Indian nationals, registration through DigiLocker is mandatory. IIT Madras has advised candidates to ensure that their DigiLocker account is verified and updated before starting the GATE 2027 application process.

Candidates should check their DigiLocker account before filling out the application form to ensure that the account is ready for registration.

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