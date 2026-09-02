UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: City intimation Slip Out At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the UGC NET re-exam 2026 city intimation slip for candidates who are required to appear for the re-conducted examination. The city slip is now available online, allowing candidates to check the location allotted to them before the examination. Candidates appearing for the re-examination can access their city intimation slip through the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The document contains information about the city where the candidate's examination centre will be located.

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UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and select the link for the UGC NET re-exam 2026 city intimation slip.

Step 3: A new login page will appear. Enter the required credentials in the designated fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to proceed.

Step 5: The UGC NET re-exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen. Check all the information carefully.

Step 6: Download the city slip and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Direct Link To Check - UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 City intimation Slip

NOTE: Candidates should remember that the city intimation slip is meant to provide advance information about the examination city. They should also follow the official instructions issued by NTA for details concerning the examination centre and other requirements.

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: Check Schedule

The re-examination for English and Commerce will take place on September 9. Candidates appearing for English will be required to take the test during the first shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.

The Commerce examination is scheduled for the second shift on the same day, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10, during the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Candidates who had opted for any of these three subjects and are required to appear for the re-examination should check their city intimation slip without delay. Knowing the allotted city in advance can help candidates plan their travel and reach the examination centre on time.

Why Is UGC NET Re-Exam Being Held For Three Papers?

The re-examination has been ordered after NTA received complaints concerning errors in the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers.

Following the complaints, NTA constituted a committee to examine the issues reported in the three papers. The committee identified several categories of errors in the question papers, including factual, typographical, and translation-related mistakes.

The issues identified included misspelt names of prominent scholars, incorrect or distorted book titles, problems with the wording of question stems, and grammatical mistakes. The committee also pointed to errors involving gender and number agreement, punctuation and the use of non-standard coined terms for established concepts.

In addition, the committee found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from questions administered previously.

After reviewing these concerns, the committee recommended conducting the examination again to ensure that candidates receive a fair and error-free test opportunity. Based on this recommendation, the three papers are being re-conducted.

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UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: Candidates Should Check Updates

With the examination dates approaching, candidates appearing for English, Commerce and Sociology should regularly monitor the official UGC NET portal for further announcements.

The release of the city intimation slip gives candidates advance information about their allotted examination city. Aspirants should download and preserve the document and make the necessary travel arrangements based on the details provided.

Candidates should rely only on information issued through the official NTA and UGC NET channels for updates regarding the re-examination.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

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