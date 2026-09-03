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English NewsCitiesDelhi Likely To Receive More Showers As Temperatures Drop, IMD Predicts Rail Till Tomorrow

Delhi Likely To Receive More Showers As Temperatures Drop, IMD Predicts Rail Till Tomorrow

Delhi is likely to receive more rain on Thursday, September 3, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting cloudy skies, showers, thunderstorms and lightning across parts of the capital.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi experienced rain, offering relief and lowering temperatures.
  • IMD predicts light to moderate rain until September 4.
  • Ayanagar recorded 69.7mm highest rainfall in 24 hours.
  • Temperatures significantly dropped; more rain expected through Friday.

Delhi is likely to receive more rain on Thursday as cloudy skies and wet weather continue across the capital. The showers on Wednesday evening offered residents some relief from the humid conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Delhi are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall until September 4, while some areas could also experience heavy rain. In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday, Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall at 69.7 mm, followed by Palam at 68.8 mm.

The rainfall has also brought down temperatures across the city. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.0°C, which was 1.5 degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature settled at around 31.3°C, 3.2 degrees below normal. Ghaziabad and Noida recorded maximum temperatures of 29.0°C.

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Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies in Delhi on Thursday, September 3. Very light to moderate rain is likely between the morning and afternoon, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the city.

Another spell of very light to light rain could occur across several areas from the afternoon through the evening. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23°C and 25°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle between 32°C and 34°C. Light to moderate rain is also expected in Delhi on Friday.

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Rain Brings Temperatures Down Across Delhi

Several parts of Delhi received light to very light rain during the past 24 hours, while some areas experienced moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning. The rainfall led to a fall of 1-2 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature and 3-5 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature.

During the same period, the minimum temperature across Delhi remained between 24°C and 28°C, while maximum temperatures ranged from 29°C to 33°C. Easterly winds blew at speeds of around 15-20 kmph during the day.

The city recorded a minimum humidity level of 86 per cent and a maximum humidity level of 73 per cent during the period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rain forecast for Delhi?

Delhi is likely to receive more rain on Thursday, with light to moderate rainfall expected until September 4. Some areas may also experience heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

How have temperatures been affected by the recent rain in Delhi?

The recent rainfall has brought down temperatures across the city. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 31.3°C, which was 3.2 degrees below normal.

Which areas recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours?

In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday, Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall at 69.7 mm. Palam followed with 68.8 mm of rain.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi NCR News DELHI NEWS
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