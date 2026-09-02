Explorer
Ram Mandir Trust Gets New CEO Amid Administrative Overhaul
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to sources. Mishra served in the Indian Air Force for 38 years and has held key roles as a fighter pilot, combat instructor and test pilot.
The appointment comes as the Trust strengthens its administrative and financial oversight.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
India
Ram Mandir Trust Gets New CEO Amid Administrative Overhaul
India
2 Para Soldiers Swept Away In Yamuna During Training, Massive Search Op Underway
India
Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe In Disha Salian Death Case, Directs FIR Against 'Unknown Persons'
India
ABP Exclusive I Bribes, Transfers, Leaked Govt Data: ED Flags Alleged Corruption In Punjab CM Office
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion