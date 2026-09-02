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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Mandir Trust Gets New CEO Amid Administrative Overhaul

Ram Mandir Trust Gets New CEO Amid Administrative Overhaul

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 04:43 PM (IST)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to sources. Mishra served in the Indian Air Force for 38 years and has held key roles as a fighter pilot, combat instructor and test pilot.

The appointment comes as the Trust strengthens its administrative and financial oversight.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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