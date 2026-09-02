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English NewsNews‘Stark Reminder Of Minority Vulnerability’: MEA Slams Pakistan Over Hindu Temple Demolition

‘Stark Reminder Of Minority Vulnerability’: MEA Slams Pakistan Over Hindu Temple Demolition

India condemns the reported demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan and urges Islamabad to investigate and restore the site.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India condemned the century-old Hindu temple's demolition in Pakistan.
  • India urged transparent investigation, accountability, and temple restoration.
  • Local groups alleged extremist demolition for nearby madrasa expansion.

India on Wednesday condemned the demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province, calling it a “reprehensible act of vandalism” and expressing concern over the apparent failure of authorities to protect the site. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had noted reports of the destruction of the historic temple in Siraj village, Narowal district, in Pakistan. 

MEA Condemns Demolition

Jaiswal said the incident highlighted the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan.

The MEA called on the Pakistani government to conduct a “prompt and transparent investigation”, hold those responsible accountable and take immediate measures to restore the temple to its original state. It also urged Islamabad to protect minority citizens and their cultural heritage.

Temple Demolition Row

The temple, estimated to be 100 to 125 years old, stood across around 1,000 square metres in Siraj village, about 130 kilometres from Lahore. Local residents, minority organisations and a political party alleged that religious extremists demolished it to incorporate the land into a nearby madrasa.

The Pakistan Masihi Millat Party demanded action against those allegedly involved and the temple’s reconstruction. Its president, Aslam Parvez Sahotra, said he submitted a written application to Punjab’s home secretary on August 28, seeking action against alleged perpetrators and officials accused of failing to protect the site.

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Government Gives Different Account

The Evacuee Trust Property Board disputed the demolition allegations. Senior official Rana Iftikhar said the temple collapsed during heavy rain, adding that no temple was listed by name in the board’s records, although the structure was 100 to 125 years old.

Iftikhar said land adjoining the temple had been leased for a madrasa, but the temple land itself had not been leased. He said senior ETPB officials would decide on reconstruction.

Hindu community leader Ratan Lal alleged that the district administration and ETPB failed to protect the site or remove alleged encroachers.

Also Read: ‘They Cannot Digest 7.8% Growth’: Piyush Goyal Slams GDP Critics, Defends Modi Govt Data

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindus In Pakistan Hindu Temple Pakistan MEA Pakistan INDIA
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