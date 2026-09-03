Abhinandan Varthaman Quits Indian Air Force, To Join Goa-based Airline

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after an aerial engagement during the 2019 Balakot episode, has taken premature retirement from the force and is set to join Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, multiple media reports said.

Varthaman, who was promoted to the rank of Group Captain in December 2021, has completed nearly 22 years of service in the IAF. Sources said his decision to move to the commercial aviation sector is part of a natural career transition for many fighter pilots, whose flying responsibilities generally reduce as they rise through the ranks, while administrative duties increase.

2019 Air Combat With Pakistan

On February 27, 2019, Varthaman was flying a MiG-21 when an aerial engagement took place with a Pakistan Air Force F-16 over the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

His aircraft was hit during the engagement, following which he ejected and landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was subsequently taken into custody by the Pakistan Army and released on March 1, 2019.

Varthaman was later awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.

After ejecting, Varthaman sustained injuries while attempting to destroy classified documents and evade hostile civilians before being captured by Pakistani forces.

Videos released during his captivity showed him maintaining his composure and refusing to disclose sensitive information despite being questioned. His conduct earned him widespread praise in India.

Air Battle Followed Balakot Strikes

The aerial engagement took place a day after the IAF carried out strikes on Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting terrorist camps. The strikes came days after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Varthaman’s Vir Chakra citation, he was serving on operational-readiness duty at Air Force Station Srinagar when a large formation of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was detected approaching the LoC.

The formation included F-16 and JF-17 fighter aircraft equipped with beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground stand-off weapons. Varthaman was scrambled at around 10 am to intercept the formation.

The citation said he engaged the Pakistani aircraft despite their numerical and technological advantage and pursued a retreating enemy fighter-bomber.

During the ensuing aerial combat, he shot down an F-16 using an onboard missile, according to the citation. It added that one of several beyond-visual-range missiles fired by an enemy aircraft subsequently struck his MiG-21, forcing him to eject over enemy territory.