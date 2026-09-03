India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaAbhinandan Varthaman Quits Indian Air Force, To Join Goa-based Airline

Abhinandan Varthaman Quits Indian Air Force, To Join Goa-based Airline

The aerial engagement took place a day after the IAF carried out strikes on Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The strikes came days after the Pulwama terror attack.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after an aerial engagement during the 2019 Balakot episode, has taken premature retirement from the force and is set to join Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, multiple media reports said.

Varthaman, who was promoted to the rank of Group Captain in December 2021, has completed nearly 22 years of service in the IAF. Sources said his decision to move to the commercial aviation sector is part of a natural career transition for many fighter pilots, whose flying responsibilities generally reduce as they rise through the ranks, while administrative duties increase.

2019 Air Combat With Pakistan

On February 27, 2019, Varthaman was flying a MiG-21 when an aerial engagement took place with a Pakistan Air Force F-16 over the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

His aircraft was hit during the engagement, following which he ejected and landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was subsequently taken into custody by the Pakistan Army and released on March 1, 2019.

Varthaman was later awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.

After ejecting, Varthaman sustained injuries while attempting to destroy classified documents and evade hostile civilians before being captured by Pakistani forces.

Videos released during his captivity showed him maintaining his composure and refusing to disclose sensitive information despite being questioned. His conduct earned him widespread praise in India.

Air Battle Followed Balakot Strikes

The aerial engagement took place a day after the IAF carried out strikes on Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting terrorist camps. The strikes came days after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Varthaman’s Vir Chakra citation, he was serving on operational-readiness duty at Air Force Station Srinagar when a large formation of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was detected approaching the LoC.

The formation included F-16 and JF-17 fighter aircraft equipped with beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground stand-off weapons. Varthaman was scrambled at around 10 am to intercept the formation.

The citation said he engaged the Pakistani aircraft despite their numerical and technological advantage and pursued a retreating enemy fighter-bomber.

During the ensuing aerial combat, he shot down an F-16 using an onboard missile, according to the citation. It added that one of several beyond-visual-range missiles fired by an enemy aircraft subsequently struck his MiG-21, forcing him to eject over enemy territory.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 03 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Indian Air Force Abhinandan Varthaman
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Abhinandan Varthaman Quits Indian Air Force, To Join Goa-based Airline
Abhinandan Varthaman Quits Indian Air Force, To Join Goa-based Airline
India
Ex-Bureaucrat Ashish Joshi Taken For Questioning During Morning Walk, Released After 9 Hours
Ex-Bureaucrat Taken For Questioning During Morning Walk, Released After 9 Hours
India
Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Draft Voter Rolls, Marked ‘Permanently Shifted’
Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Draft Voter Rolls, Marked ‘Permanently Shifted’
India
UP floods: Over 16K evacuated as 23 districts hit; 3 killed, relief ops scaled up
UP floods: Over 16K evacuated as 23 districts hit; 3 killed, relief ops scaled up
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICS: Ram Temple CEO appointment sparks fresh political controversy in Uttar Pradesh
Punjab News: ED Report Puts CMO Under Scanner Over Alleged Bribery, Transfer-Posting Network
Haryana News: Para Commando Drill Turns Risky as Boat Engine Fails, Two Soldiers Missing in Yamuna
Ayodhya News: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Today, First CEO Pick Expected From Three Final Names
Punjab-ED Row: Punjab Police Sends Detailed Reply to Enforcement Directorate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget