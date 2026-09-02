GATE 2027 Registration Opens Today At 7 PM: Check How To Apply, Key Details

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which is organising the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, will open the registration window today, September 2, at 7 pm. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can submit their applications through the official GATE 2027 portal once the registration link is activated.

The deadline to complete the GATE 2027 application process without paying a late fee is September 27, 2026. Aspirants are advised to keep the necessary details and documents ready before beginning the registration process to avoid delays while filling out the form.

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GATE 2027 Exam To Be Held In CBT Mode

GATE 2027 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), with candidates getting three hours to complete the examination. The test will be offered in English and will cover a total of 30 papers.

As outlined in the official examination structure, GATE is designed to assess several abilities of candidates, including "recall, comprehension, application, analysis, and synthesis". Students should therefore familiarise themselves with the syllabus and examination pattern while preparing for the test.

The GATE score is an important consideration for candidates pursuing opportunities in higher education and other avenues where the examination score is accepted.

GATE 2027: How To Apply

IIT Madras will make the GATE 2027 application facility available through the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, from 7 pm today.

Candidates can follow the application process once the registration window opens. Before submitting the form, applicants should carefully enter their personal, academic, and other required information and ensure that the uploaded documents meet the prescribed requirements.

A key requirement for Indian nationals is registration through DigiLocker. The process is mandatory and will be used to retrieve and verify several candidate details.

The DigiLocker-linked process will fetch information including the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile photograph, address and verified identity card number.

GATE 2027 Registration: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting their application. Having the files available in the prescribed format can help applicants complete the registration process smoothly.

The documents required include:

Passport-sized photograph

Candidate's signature

Government photo identity proof

Academic documents

Category certificate, if applicable

UDID certificate, if applicable

Applicants should carefully check the information entered in the application form against their supporting documents before completing the submission process.

Important ID Proof Rule For GATE 2027 Exam

Candidates should pay particular attention to the government-issued photo identity document uploaded during registration.

The identity document submitted with the application must also be carried in its original form when the candidate appears for the GATE 2027 examination. Therefore, applicants should ensure that the details in the uploaded ID proof are accurate and that the original document remains available for the exam day.

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GATE 2027 Registration Deadline And Exam Details

The GATE 2027 application window without a late fee will remain open until September 27, 2026. Candidates intending to appear for the examination should avoid waiting until the final day to submit their forms.

With registration opening today, aspirants can focus on completing the application requirements while continuing their preparation for the three-hour computer-based examination. Candidates should also regularly check the official GATE 2027 portal for further updates related to the examination and application process.

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