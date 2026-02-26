GATE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Open At goaps.iitg.ac.in, Know How To Raise Objection

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationGATE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Open At goaps.iitg.ac.in, Know How To Raise Objection

GATE 2026 answer key objection window open till Feb 28; results to be declared on March 19.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:08 AM (IST)

GATE Answer Key 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has activated the objection window for the GATE 2026 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can now view the answer key and raise objections through the official GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in. 

As per the notice on the official website, the window to challenge the GATE 2026 answer key will remain open until February 28, 2026. Candidates can raise objections within this period by submitting supporting documents and paying the required fee before the deadline. 

Direct Link to Raise Objection - GATE 2026 Answer Key

Once the objection window closes, a panel of subject experts will review the challenges submitted. If any objection is accepted as valid, a revised answer key will be published. The GATE 2026 results will then be prepared and announced based on the final answer key. 

GATE Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection 

Step 1: Go to the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in/login. 

Step 2: Log in using your enrolment ID and password, then complete the captcha verification. 

Step 3: Click on the Submit button to access your dashboard. 

Step 4: Open the GATE 2026 Answer Key PDF. 

Step 5: Choose the question you would like to challenge. 

Step 6: Enter a clear explanation to support your claim and upload relevant documents as evidence. 

Step 7: Pay the applicable fee and submit your challenge form. 

GATE 2026: Exam and Result Date 

As per the official timetable, GATE 2026 was conducted on 7, 8, 14 and 15 February for admission to M.Tech and PhD programmes, award of financial assistance, and recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The provisional answer keys, along with the response sheets and master question papers, were released on February 22, 2026. 

Officials have also confirmed the GATE 2026 result date. According to the schedule, the results will be declared on March 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results through the link provided on the official website. To access the result, they must log in to the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID and password. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News GATE 2026 GATE 2026 Answer Key GATE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window GATE 2026 Answer Key Challenge
Embed widget