UPSC Indian Forest Service Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UPSC IFoS Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from 16 to 23 November 2026 can now check their result status on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check whether they have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) by searching for their roll number in the official PDF list.

Those whose roll numbers appear in the selection list are eligible to attend the Personality Test (Interview). The schedule for the UPSC IFS 2025–26 interview round will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and notifications.

UPSC IFS 2025-26: Interview Round

As per the official notification, the UPSC IFoS 2025–26 Personality Test (Interview) will take place at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069. Candidates who have qualified in the Main examination will soon be able to download their e-call letters from the official websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.

Applicants should note that requests to change the date or time of the Personality Test (Interview) will generally not be accepted.

All candidates shortlisted for the interview must compulsorily fill in or update the required details regarding their educational qualification status (whether appearing or already passed). They must also upload valid proof of having passed the required qualifying examination. Failure to provide the necessary information and documents will result in cancellation of candidature. In such cases, no further communication will be entertained by the Commission, and no e-summon letter will be issued.

UPSC IFS Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ or ‘Examinations’ section.

Step 3: Find and click on the link titled ‘Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025’.

Step 4: The result PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Use the search function to look for your Roll Number in the list of selected candidates.

Step 6: Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

Documents Required for UPSC IFS Personality Test 2025:

Candidates who have been shortlisted must bring all original documents to support their eligibility and reservation claims at the time of the Personality Test (Interview). These include proof of age, educational qualifications, community certificate, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) certificate, and any other relevant documents such as the TA Form.

As stated in the official notice, candidates seeking reservation or relaxation benefits under SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, Ex-servicemen and other applicable categories must produce original certificates. These certificates should have been issued on or before the closing date of the application for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025, conducted through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 that is, February 21, 2025.

