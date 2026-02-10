OPINION | Engineering Degree Isn’t Enough Anymore. Skills Are The New Job Guarantee

By Roy Aniruddha

For more than three decades, India has offered its young people a simple promise: choose engineering, earn a respected degree, and professional security will follow. For a long time, that promise held. Industry moved at a measured pace, technology cycles were slower, and organisations were willing to invest years in training fresh graduates.

That world has changed, decisively.

India today produces close to 1.5 million engineering graduates every year, yet multiple employability assessments consistently indicate that less than half are immediately job-ready. This is not a reflection of declining intelligence or effort among students. It is evidence of a widening gap between how engineers are educated and how engineering work is now executed.

The Nature Of Engineering Work Has Shifted

Modern engineering is no longer confined to isolated technical tasks. It is collaborative, digital, data-driven, and deeply interconnected across disciplines. Projects today operate on shared platforms, integrated models, tight timelines, and global standards. Decisions are expected to be faster, documented, and defensible.

Yet much of formal engineering education still prioritises individual performance, theoretical examinations, and static curricula. Graduates often understand concepts well but struggle with workflows, coordination, industry tools, and real project environments. Employers notice this immediately.

Industry surveys increasingly show that over 75–80% of employers now prioritise practical skills, problem-solving ability, and tool proficiency over academic scores alone. Degrees remain important, but they are no longer sufficient.

The Quiet Rise of Skill-Focused Learning

Alongside traditional education, a parallel ecosystem has been growing, largely outside public attention. Industry-aligned professional courses in areas such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital construction management, data analytics, AI-assisted design, cloud collaboration, and project controls are quietly reshaping employability outcomes.

These programmes do not replace degrees. They complete them.

Students who undergo structured, application-driven training consistently demonstrate stronger workplace readiness. They adapt faster, require less onboarding, and contribute meaningfully earlier to their careers. In many cases, their employment outcomes significantly outperform national averages.

Why BIM Is a Telling Example

BIM is often misunderstood as a software skill. In practice, it represents a fundamental shift in how the built environment is planned, designed, executed, and operated.

Globally, BIM adoption has moved from recommendation to requirement, particularly across infrastructure, transportation, and large-scale urban development. In India, public and private sector organisations alike are increasingly expecting engineers to understand coordinated digital models, interdisciplinary workflows, and data-centric project delivery.

Engineers trained in BIM do not merely produce drawings. They understand sequencing, collaboration, conflict resolution, and lifecycle thinking. These are not niche abilities; they are becoming baseline expectations.

What the Data Is Telling Us

National employability averages hover around 50–55%, despite record numbers of graduates.

Technical graduates with industry-recognised certifications show markedly higher placement rates and faster career progression.

Employers report reduced training costs and higher retention when hiring candidates with applied, project-based learning backgrounds.

Soft skills, communication, decision-making, and accountability remain among the most cited gaps, even among technically strong candidates.

The conclusion is unavoidable: education outcomes improve when learning mirrors real work.

Degrees Are Still Essential, But No Longer Standalone

It is important to state this clearly. Engineering degrees are not obsolete. They provide essential foundations in mathematics, science, and analytical thinking. However, expecting degrees alone to ensure employability is no longer realistic.

The most successful professionals today are not those who studied instead of skills, but those who studied and upskilled with intent.

Countries with stronger employment outcomes have already embraced this hybrid approach, blending academic education with professional certification, industry exposure, and continuous learning.

The Way Forward

If India is serious about closing its employability gap, three shifts are necessary:

Integration over addition, Industry-relevant skills must be woven into formal education, not treated as optional afterthoughts.

Outcome-based evaluation, Portfolios, live projects, and real-world problem-solving must carry weight alongside examinations.

Stronger industry participation, Curriculum design and training pathways must reflect how work is actually delivered today, not how it was delivered a decade ago.

The question facing young engineers is no longer which degree to pursue, but how prepared they will be when theory meets reality.

India does not lack talent. It lacks alignment.

The courses shaping employability already exist, quietly, effectively, and often outside the spotlight. Recognising their role is not an indictment of traditional education. It is an acknowledgement that the future of work demands more than credentials; it demands capability.

And capability, today, is learned as much on industry platforms as it is in classrooms.

(The author is the founder of TechnoStruct Academy)

