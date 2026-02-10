Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
OAV Result 2026: Adarsha Vidyalaya Result Soon For Classes 6 to 9 At bseodisha.ac.in, Check Details Here

OAV Result 2026 for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test is expected soon; students can check scores online on BSE Odisha.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 10:36 AM (IST)

OAV Result 2026: The OAV Result 2026 for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Entrance Test is expected to be announced soon by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. Once declared, candidates will be able to view their results online through the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in. 

Students will be able to download the OAV Result 2026 by using their roll number or registration details along with their date of birth. 

The Odisha Board has not yet officially announced the release date for the OAV Result 2026 merit list. However, based on previous years’ timelines, the scorecards are expected to be released in February 2026. Last year, the merit list was published in early February. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website at orissaresults.nic.in for the latest updates. 

The OAV Result 2026 will be released along with the OMAVET scorecards and the merit list PDF for admissions to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas.  

OAV Result 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official Odisha Board website at bseodisha.ac.in. 

Step 2: Select the link for the OAVET 2026 result on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required login details. 

Step 4: Your OAVET scorecard will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save it for future use.  

OAVET 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard 

The OAVET/OMAVET 2026 result will display the following information: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Name of the examination 
  • Subjects 
  • Marks obtained 
  • Total marks 
  • Qualifying status 

About OAVET 2026: 

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) is a state-level entrance examination held for admission to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas (OMAVs). The test is conducted to select students for admission to Classes VI, VII, VIII and IX purely on the basis of merit. It is designed to identify eligible students and provide them with an opportunity to study in these government-run model schools across Odisha. 

Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
