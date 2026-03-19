School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

'Don’t Dictate To The Court': Supreme Court Raps Bengal Govt Lawyer In I-PAC Case Against Mamata

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’

PAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough

Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row, Says Hindi Version Was Made Without Approval

‘New Bhakra Canal Created’: Bhagwant Mann Lists Punjab Irrigation Overhaul

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’

DMK Allots 5 Seats To CPI For Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026

IUML Fields Two Women Candidates For First Time In Kerala Assembly Polls

'Don’t Dictate To The Court': Supreme Court Raps Bengal Govt Lawyer In I-PAC Case Against Mamata

Row Over Parliament Protest Deepens As Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Tapori'

Indian Tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ Reaches Mundra Port With Over 80,000 MT Crude Oil Amid Gulf Tensions

Cong Chief Kharge’s ‘Mohabbat Humse...' Joke Leaves PM Smiling In Rajya Sabha

‘Loved Us, Married Modi’: Mallikarjun Kharge’s Dig At HD Deve Gowda Leaves PM Laughing In Rajya Sabha

TMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push

On Cam: Bengaluru Family Tries To ‘Courier’ Father In Sack Over Bus Fare Hike, Stopped By Staff

International News

Mid-Sea U-turn: Russian Crude Tanker Heads To India Instead Of China Amid Global Energy Crisis

Israel Won’t Target Iran's South Pars Again, US Had No Prior Intel: Trump

Israel Claims Killing Of Iran Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib

NASA Astronauts Set For Long-Delayed ISS Spacewalk Today

Russia Calls Killing Of Iranian Leaders ‘Murder’, Slams US-Israel Strikes

Explosions Heard In Riyadh; Iran Supreme Leader Vows Revenge, Says 'Criminal Murderers' Will Pay

‘Cowardly Assassination’: Iran President Confirms Killing Of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

Trump Considers Deploying Thousands Of US Troops Into Iran As War Enters New Phase

Iran Fires Cluster Missiles At Central Israel In Revenge For Larijani Killing, Two Killed: Reports

At Least 17 US Sites Damaged In Iran-Linked Attacks Across Middle East: Report

Iran War Hits India’s Medicine Supply Chain; Pharma Body Flags Risk Of Shortage

Israel Intensifies Beirut Strikes, Iran Expands Offensive as War Deepens

Kim Jong-Un Re-Elected With 99.93% Of Votes; Internet Wonders Who Cast 0.07% Against Him

Business News

Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Rises Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800

From 20% TDS To Rs 5,000 Fine: What Happens If You Miss Tax Deadlines

8th Pay Commission: Early Numbers Hint At Higher Fitment Factor, Bigger Pay Revision

Crypto’s Real Power Play Isn’t Bitcoin, It’s Stablecoins Driving Liquidity

Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1

8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Push For New Formula To Fix Fitment Factor

NCLT Clears Rs 15,000 Crore Adani Resolution Plan For Jaiprakash Associates

Markets Calm, IT Turbulent: India VIX Falls But Tech Stocks Stay Under Pressure

Oil Rally Returns: Iran War, Shipping Risks And UAE Output Cuts Push Prices Up

AI Chip War Heats Up: Nvidia Targets $1 Trillion Market With New Inference Strategy

Sports News

Ishan Kishan To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Season Opener Due To Injury

Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts

IPL 2026: 5 World-Class Bowlers Who Have Never Won The Purple Cap Ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Kiwi Batter Glenn Phillips Flying A Plane; Video Goes Viral

AB de Villiers Delivers Stirring Tribute To Former Teammate Virat Kohli

'If Somebeody Has To Have Angst Against Gautam, It's Me': R Ashwin

MS Dhoni Switching From Jersey No. 7 To No. 8? Check Viral Post

Kamran Akmal Insults 'Trophy Thief' Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss Against Bangladesh

RCB Sale: Final Two Bidders Compete For RCB As Man Utd Owners Exit

Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja's Feet At Wedding Reception

BCCI's Latest Move Costs Jasprit Bumrah Rs 2 Crore

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI