Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 19, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 19, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- 'Don’t Dictate To The Court': Supreme Court Raps Bengal Govt Lawyer In I-PAC Case Against Mamata
- Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’
- PAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough
- Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row, Says Hindi Version Was Made Without Approval
- ‘New Bhakra Canal Created’: Bhagwant Mann Lists Punjab Irrigation Overhaul
- Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’
- DMK Allots 5 Seats To CPI For Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026
- IUML Fields Two Women Candidates For First Time In Kerala Assembly Polls
- 'Don’t Dictate To The Court': Supreme Court Raps Bengal Govt Lawyer In I-PAC Case Against Mamata
- Row Over Parliament Protest Deepens As Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Tapori'
- Indian Tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ Reaches Mundra Port With Over 80,000 MT Crude Oil Amid Gulf Tensions
- Cong Chief Kharge’s ‘Mohabbat Humse...' Joke Leaves PM Smiling In Rajya Sabha
- ‘Loved Us, Married Modi’: Mallikarjun Kharge’s Dig At HD Deve Gowda Leaves PM Laughing In Rajya Sabha
- TMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push
- On Cam: Bengaluru Family Tries To ‘Courier’ Father In Sack Over Bus Fare Hike, Stopped By Staff
International News
- Mid-Sea U-turn: Russian Crude Tanker Heads To India Instead Of China Amid Global Energy Crisis
- Israel Won’t Target Iran's South Pars Again, US Had No Prior Intel: Trump
- Israel Claims Killing Of Iran Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib
- NASA Astronauts Set For Long-Delayed ISS Spacewalk Today
- Russia Calls Killing Of Iranian Leaders ‘Murder’, Slams US-Israel Strikes
- Explosions Heard In Riyadh; Iran Supreme Leader Vows Revenge, Says 'Criminal Murderers' Will Pay
- ‘Cowardly Assassination’: Iran President Confirms Killing Of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib
- Trump Considers Deploying Thousands Of US Troops Into Iran As War Enters New Phase
- Iran Fires Cluster Missiles At Central Israel In Revenge For Larijani Killing, Two Killed: Reports
- At Least 17 US Sites Damaged In Iran-Linked Attacks Across Middle East: Report
- Iran War Hits India’s Medicine Supply Chain; Pharma Body Flags Risk Of Shortage
- Israel Intensifies Beirut Strikes, Iran Expands Offensive as War Deepens
- Kim Jong-Un Re-Elected With 99.93% Of Votes; Internet Wonders Who Cast 0.07% Against Him
Business News
- Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Rises Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800
- From 20% TDS To Rs 5,000 Fine: What Happens If You Miss Tax Deadlines
- 8th Pay Commission: Early Numbers Hint At Higher Fitment Factor, Bigger Pay Revision
- Crypto’s Real Power Play Isn’t Bitcoin, It’s Stablecoins Driving Liquidity
- Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1
- 8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Push For New Formula To Fix Fitment Factor
- NCLT Clears Rs 15,000 Crore Adani Resolution Plan For Jaiprakash Associates
- Markets Calm, IT Turbulent: India VIX Falls But Tech Stocks Stay Under Pressure
- Oil Rally Returns: Iran War, Shipping Risks And UAE Output Cuts Push Prices Up
- AI Chip War Heats Up: Nvidia Targets $1 Trillion Market With New Inference Strategy
Sports News
- Ishan Kishan To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Season Opener Due To Injury
- Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts
- IPL 2026: 5 World-Class Bowlers Who Have Never Won The Purple Cap Ft. Jasprit Bumrah
- Kiwi Batter Glenn Phillips Flying A Plane; Video Goes Viral
- AB de Villiers Delivers Stirring Tribute To Former Teammate Virat Kohli
- 'If Somebeody Has To Have Angst Against Gautam, It's Me': R Ashwin
- MS Dhoni Switching From Jersey No. 7 To No. 8? Check Viral Post
- Kamran Akmal Insults 'Trophy Thief' Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss Against Bangladesh
- RCB Sale: Final Two Bidders Compete For RCB As Man Utd Owners Exit
- Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja's Feet At Wedding Reception
- BCCI's Latest Move Costs Jasprit Bumrah Rs 2 Crore
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 19, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
NCERT Rolls Out New Textbooks For Classes 1–8 Under NEP 2020; Class 9 Books In Development
Education
Fake NCERT Book Racket Busted In Uttarakhand: 10 Lakh Copies Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized
Education
CBSE Result 2026 Date: Latest Update on Class 10, 12 Results, Here’s What We Know
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion