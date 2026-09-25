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English NewsEducationDelhi SIR: School Heads, Assistant Professors To Handle Claims After Teaching Hours

Delhi SIR: School Heads, Assistant Professors To Handle Claims After Teaching Hours

Delhi CEO directs school heads and assistant professors to handle SIR claims and objections as AEROs outside teaching hours and on holidays.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has directed that school principals, vice principals and assistant professors be engaged as assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) for SIR-related duties, outside their teaching hours.

In a communication issued Thursday, the CEO's office said principals, vice-principals and assistant professors will be appointed as AEROs in the capital's 13 districts for disposal of claims and objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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It directed that they should be engaged as AEROs before or after teaching hours, either in the morning or evening shift, as well as on non-teaching days and holidays.

The direction sought necessary compliance from district election authorities.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi Schools Delhi SIR AERO
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