Delhi SIR: School Heads, Assistant Professors To Handle Claims After Teaching Hours

New Delhi: The Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has directed that school principals, vice principals and assistant professors be engaged as assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) for SIR-related duties, outside their teaching hours.

In a communication issued Thursday, the CEO's office said principals, vice-principals and assistant professors will be appointed as AEROs in the capital's 13 districts for disposal of claims and objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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It directed that they should be engaged as AEROs before or after teaching hours, either in the morning or evening shift, as well as on non-teaching days and holidays.

The direction sought necessary compliance from district election authorities.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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