CBSE Tells Supreme Court Gulf Students' Result Issue Will Be Resolved By June 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court that it will resolve the issue related to the results of students residing in Gulf countries by June 22. Following the board's assurance, the court adjourned the matter and scheduled the next hearing for June 22.

A student who approached the court stated that examinations could not be conducted this year due to the war situation. While CBSE declared the results of regular students on the basis of internal assessment, the results of private candidates have not been released yet.

The petition seeks resolution of the issue concerning private candidates whose results remain pending despite the declaration of results for regular students.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026:

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education is also expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 in the coming weeks. The results are eagerly awaited by lakhs of students who appeared for the improvement examination conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026.

The second examination cycle was introduced by CBSE this year to give students an additional opportunity to improve their scores within the same academic session. The initiative allows candidates to enhance their performance without waiting for the next academic year. Reports suggest that around 6.8 lakh students appeared for the second board examination.

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