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HomeEducationCBSE Tells Supreme Court Gulf Students' Result Issue Will Be Resolved By June 22

CBSE Tells Supreme Court Gulf Students' Result Issue Will Be Resolved By June 22

CBSE has told the Supreme Court it will resolve the pending result issue of Gulf-based students by June 22. Hearing adjourned till then.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court that it will resolve the issue related to the results of students residing in Gulf countries by June 22. Following the board's assurance, the court adjourned the matter and scheduled the next hearing for June 22. 

A student who approached the court stated that examinations could not be conducted this year due to the war situation. While CBSE declared the results of regular students on the basis of internal assessment, the results of private candidates have not been released yet. 

The petition seeks resolution of the issue concerning private candidates whose results remain pending despite the declaration of results for regular students. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected In June; Check Result Date, Scorecard Download Steps

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: 

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education is also expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 in the coming weeks. The results are eagerly awaited by lakhs of students who appeared for the improvement examination conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026. 

The second examination cycle was introduced by CBSE this year to give students an additional opportunity to improve their scores within the same academic session. The initiative allows candidates to enhance their performance without waiting for the next academic year. Reports suggest that around 6.8 lakh students appeared for the second board examination. 

ALSO READ: CBSE OSM Row: IIT Panel Flags Security Gaps, Says Evaluation Portal Was Not Thoroughly Tested Before Launch

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Gulf Students Result Gulf Students CBSE Result
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