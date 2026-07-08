Delhi Govt Updates Private School Proforma, Seeks More Details On Fees And Infrastructure

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The Delhi government has revised the proforma that private unaided recognised schools are required to submit, significantly expanding the information sought on fee structure, infrastructure, statutory compliance and facilities provided to students, particularly those admitted under the EWS category.

The revised format, issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, replaces the earlier proforma that largely focused on fee-related information, financial records and compliance with provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules.

Compared to the old format, the new proforma seeks a much broader set of details.

While the earlier version primarily asked schools to furnish class-wise fee details, fee hikes over the past seven years, audited financial statements, utilisation of fee collections and compliance relating to EWS admissions, the revised format includes several additional sections on school infrastructure, staff strength, recognition status and student enrolment.

Schools will now have to provide information on the number of classrooms, laboratories, libraries, playgrounds, drinking water and sanitation facilities, availability of CCTV cameras, fire safety measures, transport facilities and other infrastructure available on the campus, as per DoE.

The revised format also seeks details of teaching and non-teaching staff, including sanctioned and filled posts, teacher qualifications and the pupil-teacher ratio. It further asks for student enrolment class-wise and category-wise, it said.

The government has retained questions related to fee structure and financial compliance but has reorganised them into a more comprehensive format. Schools will still be required to furnish details of tuition fees and other charges, audited accounts, fee hikes, receipts issued to parents, maintenance of accounts and compliance with government orders, it stated.

Like the earlier proforma, the new format continues to seek details on admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories.

However, it also asks schools to provide additional information on facilities and services extended to such students.

The revised proforma also includes declarations and certification requirements, making school managements responsible for the accuracy of the information furnished, the department mentioned.

According to the DoE circular, all private unaided recognised schools have been directed to submit the revised proforma along with the prescribed documents within the stipulated timeline.

The information will be used by the department while examining schools’ compliance with statutory provisions and other regulatory requirements, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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