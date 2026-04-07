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HomeEducationDelhi EWS Admission 2026: Draw Today; Full Timeline For Verification, Admission & Appeals Released

Delhi EWS Admission 2026: Draw Today; Full Timeline For Verification, Admission & Appeals Released

Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Draw OUT Today: Check Full Schedule, Documents & Direct Link Details

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has initiated the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories. The first computerised draw of lots is being conducted on April 6, ensuring a transparent and centralised allocation of seats in private unaided schools across the national capital. 

This process aims to provide fair access to education for eligible students under reserved quotas. Once the draw concludes, shortlisted applicants will receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers, informing them about their allotted school along with the schedule for document verification. 

Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Full Schedule: Key Dates for Verification & Admission 

The DoE has released a detailed timeline for the admission cycle. Candidates and parents are advised to keep track of the following schedule: 

  • First Computerised Draw of Lots: April 6, 2026 (10 am) 
  • Document Scrutiny by Zonal Authorities: April 9 to April 22, 2026 
  • Submission of Documents (in case of discrepancies): April 9 to May 2, 2026 
  • Admission in Allotted Schools: April 9 to May 20, 2026 
  • Final Opportunity for Non-Reported Candidates: April 23 to April 28, 2026 
  • Filing Appeals to DAMC: May 7 to May 12, 2026 
  • DAMC Final Orders on Appeals: May 13 to May 16, 2026 

Documents Required for Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Verification 

Document verification will be handled by 29 zonal teams operating under district authorities between April 9 and April 22. During this stage, applicants must present all necessary documents both online and offline for validation. 

The required paperwork includes proof of date of birth, income certificate (for EWS applicants), caste certificate (for DG category), disability certificate (for CWSN candidates), and valid address proof such as a ration card, domicile certificate, voter ID, or utility bills. 

To assist applicants, district offices will set up dedicated help desks and single-window systems to streamline the verification process. 

Delhi EWS Admission 2026: What to Do If Documents Are Rejected? 

If any inconsistencies or missing documents are identified during verification, candidates will be issued a deficiency memo. They can rectify and resubmit the required documents between April 9 and May 2. 

Additionally, applicants who fail to attend the initial verification round will be given a final opportunity to report between April 23 and April 28, ensuring that no eligible candidate misses due to procedural delays. 

Delhi EWS Admission Appeal Process 2026: How to File Complaint with DAMC 

For candidates who wish to challenge or raise concerns regarding their admission status, the DoE has provided an appeal mechanism. Appeals can be submitted to the District Admission Monitoring Committee (DAMC) from May 7 to May 12. The committee will announce its final decisions between May 13 and May 16. 

The department has also clarified that additional rounds of draws may be conducted if vacancies remain after the completion of the first admission cycle. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Draw Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Verification EWS Admission 2026 Full Schedule
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