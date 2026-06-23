CUET UG Result 2026 Likely Anytime Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results shortly on its official website. Students who took the examination can check their scorecards once the result link becomes active at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to June 07, 2026, for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities across the country. Following the completion of the examination process, candidates are now awaiting the release of their results.

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NTA Releases Final Answer Key Ahead Of Result Announcement

As part of the result preparation process, the National Testing Agency published the final answer key for CUET UG 2026 on June 21, 2026. The answer key was made available in PDF format on the official portal, allowing candidates to review the final responses considered by the agency before the declaration of results.

With the final answer key already released, the announcement of the CUET UG 2026 scorecards is expected in the coming days. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results online using their login credentials.

How To Download CUET UG 2026 Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “CUET UG 2026 Scorecard/Result” link and click on it.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password, then enter the security code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your candidate dashboard.

Step 5: Your CUET UG 2026 result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review the information carefully, including your scores and personal details.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for use during the admission and counseling process.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and keep multiple copies for use during the admission process.

Admission Depends On University Eligibility Requirements

The National Testing Agency has clarified that qualifying or appearing in CUET UG 2026 alone does not guarantee admission to any undergraduate programme offered by participating institutions.

According to the National Testing Agency, mere appearance in CUET UG 2026 does not entitle a candidate to be considered for Undergraduate admissions in the participating institutes.

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Candidates must satisfy the specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the universities and programmes for which they are seeking admission. Therefore, applicants should carefully review the admission requirements of their preferred institutions before proceeding with the counselling and admission process.

As universities begin their admission procedures after the result declaration, candidates are advised to stay updated through official announcements and keep all required documents ready for the next stages of the admission process.

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