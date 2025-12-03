Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCSIR NET December 2025 City Intimation Slip Expected Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Details Here

CSIR NET December 2025 City Intimation Slip Expected Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Details Here

CSIR NET December 2025 city slip to be released soon; candidates can check their allotted exam city before the admit card is issued.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CSIR NET December City Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 city intimation slip soon, ahead of the exam scheduled for December 18, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the slip using their Application Number and Date of Birth on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. 

The slip will provide candidates with the name of the city where their exam centre is located, helping them plan their travel and arrangements in advance. Based on past trends, the city intimation slip is usually released 8 to 10 days before the examination date. 

The admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, reporting time, and shift details, will be released a few days before the examination. The CSIR NET examination will be held in computer-based mode for multiple science subjects.

CSIR NET December 2025: How to Download City Intimation Slip 

Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for Advance City Intimation for CSIR NET December 2025. 

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth. 

Step 4: Check the exam city displayed on your dashboard. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference. 

CSIR NET December City Intimation Slip 2025: What’s Next? 

Once candidates download the city intimation slip, they should check the allotted exam city and start planning their travel and stay arrangements accordingly. The admit card, which will include the full exam centre address and important guidelines, will be issued separately. 

Candidates should review how far the exam city is from their location, explore suitable travel routes, and arrange accommodation if necessary. It is also important to keep visiting the NTA website for updates on the admit card release and to familiarise themselves with the subject-wise exam schedule. For any further details regarding the CSIR NET December 2025 session, candidates should refer to the official portal. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSIR NET December 2025 CSIR NET December 2025 City Intimation Slip
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Lifts Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Lifts Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Business
Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today
Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today
India
Karnataka Power Tussle: Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet KC Venugopal In Mangaluru
Karnataka Power Tussle: Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet KC Venugopal In Mangaluru
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget