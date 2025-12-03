CSIR NET December City Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 city intimation slip soon, ahead of the exam scheduled for December 18, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the slip using their Application Number and Date of Birth on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The slip will provide candidates with the name of the city where their exam centre is located, helping them plan their travel and arrangements in advance. Based on past trends, the city intimation slip is usually released 8 to 10 days before the examination date.

The admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, reporting time, and shift details, will be released a few days before the examination. The CSIR NET examination will be held in computer-based mode for multiple science subjects.

CSIR NET December 2025: How to Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Advance City Intimation for CSIR NET December 2025.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Check the exam city displayed on your dashboard.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

CSIR NET December City Intimation Slip 2025: What’s Next?

Once candidates download the city intimation slip, they should check the allotted exam city and start planning their travel and stay arrangements accordingly. The admit card, which will include the full exam centre address and important guidelines, will be issued separately.

Candidates should review how far the exam city is from their location, explore suitable travel routes, and arrange accommodation if necessary. It is also important to keep visiting the NTA website for updates on the admit card release and to familiarise themselves with the subject-wise exam schedule. For any further details regarding the CSIR NET December 2025 session, candidates should refer to the official portal.

