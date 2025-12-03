SSC CGL Result 2025: Tier 1 Results To Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the SSC CGL Result 2025 for the Tier-1 Combined Graduate Level Examination. Candidates can check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Commission will release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 along with the cut-off marks. Candidates who qualify for Tier 1 will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL admit card 2025 will be issued a few days before the exam, and the city intimation slip is expected to be released on September 3, 2025.

The SSC Chairman earlier confirmed that the CGL result will be announced in December 2025. Along with the result, SSC will publish the post-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. Of the 28 lakh registered candidates, over 13.5 lakhs appeared for the exam. Those who qualify will be eligible to sit for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

SSC CGL Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, select the “Result” section and open the CGL tab.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1) 2025 – Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Tier 2” for the posts you applied for.

Step 4: Download the SSC CGL Result 2025 PDF and save it.

Step 5: Open the PDF. A list of qualified candidates will appear.

Step 6: Press “Ctrl + F” and enter your name or roll number to find your result.

SSC CGL Result 2025: Details Mentioned

The SSC CGL Result 2025 will include the following details:

Roll numbers of qualified candidates

Names of qualified candidates

Category-wise cut-off marks

Total number of candidates who qualified for SSC CGL

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2025:

The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam is scheduled for January or February 2026 for candidates who qualify in Tier 1. The final selection will be based on the combined performance in both Tier 1 and Tier 2, with candidates shortlisted according to their respective groups.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI