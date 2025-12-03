CBSE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Released For 124 Posts, Know How To Apply

CBSE Recruitment 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Recruitment 2025 notification on 2 December 2025 for 124 vacancies across Group A, B, and C posts. The recruitment includes roles such as Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Accountant, Junior Translation Officer, and Junior Assistant. Interested candidates can review the post-wise eligibility criteria and submit their applications on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The detailed CBSE Notification 2025 has been issued, providing information on application dates, the selection process, and the total number of vacancies available this year. The cutoff date for the calculation of the age limit is December 22, 2025.

The CBSE Recruitment 2025–26 notification was released on December 2, 2025. Online applications are open from December 2 to December 22, 2025. The recruitment will be carried out through direct recruitment, with the selection process including a written examination, skill tests (where required), document verification, and a medical examination.

CBSE Recruitment 2025-26: Application Fee

The application fee for Group A posts for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs. 1,750. For Group B and C posts, the fee is Rs. 1,050. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay Rs. 250. The fee must be paid online at the time of submitting the application.

CBSE Recruitment 2025-26: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Recruitment 2025–26’ section to view the notification.

Step 3: Download and read the PDF carefully to check eligibility, vacancies, and the selection process.

Step 4: Click on the application link to begin the online application.

CBSE Recruitment Exam Date 2025-26:

Candidates should note that the exam dates will be announced later on the official website. All applications must be submitted before the deadline to be considered. The CBSE Recruitment 2025–26 will fill posts across various offices, and selected candidates will be assigned duties according to the organisation’s requirements.

