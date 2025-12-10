CLAT 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How To Raise Objection

CLAT Answer Key 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the CLAT 2026 answer key and response sheet today at 5 pm for 92,344 UG and PG candidates. The download link will be available on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates can access the link using their registered mobile number and password.

Those who are not satisfied with the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key may submit objections until December 12, up to 5 pm.

CLAT Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2026 for answer key available on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button.

Step 4: Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’, i.e., ‘About the Answer Key’ or ‘About the Question’, as appropriate

Step 5: Select the question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’

Step 6: Once all your objections are submitted, click the ‘Make Payment’ button to make a payment. A fee of Rs 1,000 will be paid for each objection.

About CLAT 2026:

CLAT 2026 is a national-level entrance exam conducted across India for admission to UG and PG law programmes at 25 National Law Universities.

CLAT serves as a common admission test for undergraduate (BA LL.B) and postgraduate (LL.M) courses offered by 22 NLUs and several other participating institutions. It provides a fair, merit-based, and standardised selection process for law aspirants nationwide.

This year, 92,344 candidates applied for the exam, marking a 17% increase from last year. Of these, 75,009 candidates applied for the Undergraduate (UG) programme and 17,335 for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. CLAT 2026 also included 548 candidates from the PwD category. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded 1 mark each for correct answer, whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong response.

