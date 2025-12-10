Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCLAT 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How To Raise Objection

CLAT 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How To Raise Objection

CLAT 2026 answer key out today; candidates can download it online and raise objections until 12 December, 5 pm.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CLAT Answer Key 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the CLAT 2026 answer key and response sheet today at 5 pm for 92,344 UG and PG candidates. The download link will be available on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

Candidates can access the link using their registered mobile number and password. 

Those who are not satisfied with the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key may submit objections until December 12, up to 5 pm. 

CLAT Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection  

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2026 for answer key available on the home page. 

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button. 

Step 4: Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’, i.e., ‘About the Answer Key’ or ‘About the Question’, as appropriate 

Step 5: Select the question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’ 

Step 6: Once all your objections are submitted, click the ‘Make Payment’ button to make a payment. A fee of Rs 1,000 will be paid for each objection. 

About CLAT 2026:  

CLAT 2026 is a national-level entrance exam conducted across India for admission to UG and PG law programmes at 25 National Law Universities. 

CLAT serves as a common admission test for undergraduate (BA LL.B) and postgraduate (LL.M) courses offered by 22 NLUs and several other participating institutions. It provides a fair, merit-based, and standardised selection process for law aspirants nationwide. 

This year, 92,344 candidates applied for the exam, marking a 17% increase from last year. Of these, 75,009 candidates applied for the Undergraduate (UG) programme and 17,335 for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. CLAT 2026 also included 548 candidates from the PwD category. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded 1 mark each for correct answer, whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong response. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
CLAT 2026 CLAT 2026 Answer Key
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
World
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget