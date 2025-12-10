School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable

Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos

'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha

'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back

'Absolutely Wrong': DIG Varsha Sharma Rejects Claims That Cops Aided Luthra Brothers’ Flight

Interpol Issues Blue Notice Against Goa Nightclub Owners Over Deadly Fire, Illegal Shack Razed

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany, Engage Indian Diaspora And German Ministers

International News

‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections

‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal

Japan Issues 'Megaquake' Alert After 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Northeast Coast

20 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Seven-Storey Building In Indonesia

Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan

Israeli Forces Raid UNRWA HQ In Jerusalem, Replace UN Flag In Major Escalation

Business News

Ozempic-Type Drugs Are Here To Stay, And They’re Reshaping The Global Consumer Economy

Satya Nadella Meets PM Modi, Pledges Record $17.5 Billion AI Investment Push In India

Dalal Street Witnesses Losses, Sensex Falls Over 400 Points, Nifty Tests 25,900

'World's Lowest-Cost Green Power': Adani Unveils USD 75 Billion Energy Transition Blueprint

Sports News

Jasprit Bumrah Breaks New Ground: Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Most Wickets In Powerplay For India

Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas In 1st T20I

