Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationClash Over UGC Bill at Allahabad University Leaves Several Students Injured

Clash Over UGC Bill at Allahabad University Leaves Several Students Injured

Clashes over the UGC Bill at Allahabad University left several students injured, with a video of the incident going viral online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

Tension flared once again at Allahabad University in Prayagraj after a violent clash broke out between two groups of students over the UGC Bill. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, leaving several students from both sides injured. A video of the incident has also surfaced and is being widely shared on social media. 

According to reports, a group of students was holding a discussion on UGC-related issues at Bargad Lawn on Tuesday when around 30–40 students from another group arrived at the spot. What began as a verbal disagreement soon turned heated, with allegations that one group used caste-based slurs against the other. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, leading to a scuffle and intense physical violence between the two sides.  

Video of the Clash Goes Viral 

One group of students alleged that they were peacefully discussing the issue when members of the other group arrived and assaulted them. Students from both sides sustained injuries during the clash. There were also allegations of misbehaviour with female students amid the chaos. 

 Following information about the incident, police rushed to the university campus and managed to bring the situation under control, though not without considerable effort. The viral video circulating on social media shows students from both groups engaged in a violent altercation. 

Probe Underway, Complaints Filed 

The university administration has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident. Both student groups have submitted complaints to the Chief Proctor, and the Proctorial Board is currently investigating the matter. 

In addition, representatives from both sides have submitted written complaints to the Station House Officer of Colonelganj police station. The police are examining the complaints, though no FIR has been registered so far. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Allahabad University UGC Bill
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
India
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget