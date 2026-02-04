Clash Over UGC Bill at Allahabad University Leaves Several Students Injured

Tension flared once again at Allahabad University in Prayagraj after a violent clash broke out between two groups of students over the UGC Bill. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, leaving several students from both sides injured. A video of the incident has also surfaced and is being widely shared on social media.

According to reports, a group of students was holding a discussion on UGC-related issues at Bargad Lawn on Tuesday when around 30–40 students from another group arrived at the spot. What began as a verbal disagreement soon turned heated, with allegations that one group used caste-based slurs against the other. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, leading to a scuffle and intense physical violence between the two sides.

Video of the Clash Goes Viral

One group of students alleged that they were peacefully discussing the issue when members of the other group arrived and assaulted them. Students from both sides sustained injuries during the clash. There were also allegations of misbehaviour with female students amid the chaos.

Following information about the incident, police rushed to the university campus and managed to bring the situation under control, though not without considerable effort. The viral video circulating on social media shows students from both groups engaged in a violent altercation.

Probe Underway, Complaints Filed

The university administration has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident. Both student groups have submitted complaints to the Chief Proctor, and the Proctorial Board is currently investigating the matter.

In addition, representatives from both sides have submitted written complaints to the Station House Officer of Colonelganj police station. The police are examining the complaints, though no FIR has been registered so far.

