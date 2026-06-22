CBSE Announces Major Rule Change, Physical Inspection Now Allowed After ‘No-Change’ Outcome

In a significant step aimed at improving transparency in the revaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students will now be allowed to physically inspect their answer books at regional offices even if their verification requests result in a “No-Change” outcome.

The decision marks a notable shift in the board’s post-result grievance redressal mechanism. Previously, candidates whose marks remained unchanged after verification and re-evaluation had no opportunity to personally review their evaluated answer sheets. The newly introduced provision offers students an additional avenue to understand how their responses were assessed.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Debunks Viral Paper Leak Claims, Warns Against Misinformation

CBSE Opens New Window for Answer Sheet Inspection

For the first time, students receiving a “No-Change” result after the verification process will be permitted to examine their evaluated answer books in person at designated CBSE Regional Offices. The board said detailed schedules and procedures for the inspection process will be announced separately.

The move comes after concerns raised by students who remained unsatisfied despite completing the existing review procedures. By allowing direct access to evaluated scripts, CBSE aims to provide greater clarity and confidence in the examination system.

Why the New Policy Is Significant

The latest measure adds another layer of accountability to the answer sheet review process. It follows reports from some students who claimed they had encountered blurred or mismatched scanned copies of answer books under the on-screen marking system.

Such concerns had led to questions about evaluation of accuracy and the reliability of digital records. Allowing students to physically inspect their answer sheets is expected to improve trust in the system and help candidates better understand their final scores.

Technical Measures Taken to Address Concerns

CBSE stated that the post-result process was supervised by experts from Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Madras to ensure data security and operational integrity.

As part of these efforts, the board rescanned more than 68,000 answer books after identifying image-quality issues. Additionally, over 13,000 answer books were manually evaluated when digital scans were found to be unusable.

These corrective measures were implemented alongside phased result announcements and other review mechanisms to address technical challenges and reassure students about the fairness of the process.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Outcomes Out On DigiLocker

How the Post-Result Review Process Unfolded

After declaring the Class 12 results on May 13, which recorded the lowest pass percentage in seven years, CBSE initiated a phased review system. Students were given access to scanned answer books between May 19 and May 25 before applying for verification or re-evaluation from June 2 to June 7.

Out of more than 11 lakh requests for answer books, only 3.8 lakh proceeded to the review stage, indicating that many concerns were resolved after students examined their scanned copies.

The newly announced inspection facility further expands students’ options and reflects CBSE’s efforts to make the post-result process more transparent and student friendly.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI