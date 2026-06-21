CBSE began releasing outcomes for Class 12 post-result services, including Verification and Re-evaluation, from June 21, 2026. The results are being published in phases as applications are processed.
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CBSE Class 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Outcomes Out On DigiLocker
CBSE has released Class 12 re-evaluation and verification results for 87% of applicants. Revised marksheets are available on DigiLocker, while 'No Change' candidates can inspect answer books later.
- CBSE releasing Class 12 re-evaluation results; 87% processed.
- Post-result services platform secured by Digital India experts.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did CBSE start releasing the outcomes for post-result services?
Where can students access their updated marksheets and application status?
Students can access their updated marksheets and check the status of their applications through the DigiLocker results portal. Outcomes for nearly 87% of candidates have been declared so far.
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