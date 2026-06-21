CBSE Class 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Outcomes Out On DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started releasing the outcomes of Class 12 post-result services, including Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation, from June 21, 2026. Students whose marks have been revised following the review process can access their updated marksheets through the DigiLocker results portal.

CBSE said the results are being published in phases as individual applications are processed. So far, outcomes for nearly 87 per cent of candidates who applied for re-evaluation and/or verification have been declared, while the remaining results will be released in the coming days. The board expects the entire exercise to be completed soon.

Dearest students,



CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes.



The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 21, 2026

The Class 12 board examination results were announced on May 13, 2026, for around 17.69 lakh students. As part of the post-result process, candidates were allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books between May 19 and May 25, followed by a window for applying for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation from June 2 to June 7.

Post-Result Platform Operated Under Technical Experts

CBSE said the post-result services platform operated under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to ensure data security, prevent unauthorised access and maintain the integrity of the review process.

The board noted that in cases where candidates' claims were found to be valid during verification, necessary corrections were made and marks were updated accordingly. Students can check the status of their applications on DigiLocker.

'No Change' Candidates Can Inspect Answer Sheets

Candidates whose verification outcome has been marked as "No Change" will be given an opportunity to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office. The schedule for the inspection process will be announced separately.

CBSE has advised students and parents not to rely on rumours, unofficial sources or unverified social media posts regarding the post-result process. The board said all authentic updates will be communicated through official CBSE channels. For assistance, candidates may contact their respective regional offices, CBSE tele-helplines, or write to the designated result support email.