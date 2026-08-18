Dehradun Rain Alert: Are Schools Shut Tomorrow? Roads Blocked As Heavy Rain Pounds Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Persistent rainfall continued across Dehradun on Tuesday, affecting daily activities and raising concerns about road safety, waterlogging and landslides. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more rain in Uttarakhand, authorities are keeping a close watch on weather-related risks across the state.

The latest weather conditions have also affected students and families in Dehradun. Authorities announced a one-day closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary step amid the forecast of heavy rainfall.

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IMD Issues Rain Warning Across Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the mountainous districts of the Garhwal region. The current spell is expected to remain active in several parts of Uttarakhand through August 21.

The extended period of rainfall could increase the possibility of waterlogging, landslides, and interruptions to road connectivity, particularly in areas that are already vulnerable during the monsoon season.

Residents, tourists, and pilgrims have been advised to check out the latest weather information before starting their journeys. Authorities have also cautioned people against going near rivers, streams and other water bodies, where water levels can rise quickly during intense rainfall.

97 Roads Blocked Due to Rain, Landslides

The continuing downpour has taken a toll on Uttarakhand's road network, with around 97 roads currently reported to be blocked because of rainfall and landslides.

Teams from the agencies concerned are working to remove debris and reopen the affected routes. However, continued rainfall could make restoration efforts more difficult and create fresh disruptions in vulnerable stretches.

For commuters, tourists and pilgrims travelling through the hill districts, checking road conditions and weather advisories before departure remains particularly important.

Dehradun Schools Closed as Precautionary Measure

In Dehradun district, authorities declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools catering to Classes 1 to 12. All Anganwadi centres were also included in the closure.

The decision was taken after the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall and was aimed at reducing risks for students, teachers, and other school staff.

Parents and students should follow official district administration and school notifications for any further announcements related to school operations.

Mussoorie-Dehradun Road Faces Monsoon Disruptions

The latest rainfall-related concerns come against the backdrop of repeated monsoon disruptions in Uttarakhand. Earlier this month, a landslide on the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road triggered traffic congestion stretching for several kilometres, underlining the risks posed by unstable slopes during periods of heavy rain.

The state's mountainous terrain makes several roads susceptible to landslides when prolonged or intense rainfall weakens slopes.

Chamoli Tunnel Incident Highlights Rain Risks

Uttarakhand has also witnessed a serious rain-related incident recently. Seven workers were reported dead, and one remained missing after water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel in Chamoli district following a landslide. Fourteen workers were rescued and subsequently taken to hospital.

The incident has added to concerns surrounding safety in areas exposed to landslides and sudden flooding during the monsoon.

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Tamsa River Rises Near Tapkeshwar Temple

Dehradun's Tamsa River has also shown the impact of heavy rainfall. During previous spells of intense rain, the river near the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple rose sharply, prompting concerns about flooding in and around the temple area.

On Tuesday, rainfall that continued from the previous night again caused a significant rise in the river's water level. Since the Tamsa flows through the area surrounding the temple, the development is important for people living nearby as well as visitors.

Authorities and relevant agencies are continuing to monitor the situation. Residents have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel and remain careful in locations vulnerable to waterlogging, landslides, and sudden increases in water levels.

As rainfall is expected to continue through August 21, people travelling across Uttarakhand, especially through hill districts and pilgrimage routes, are being urged to stay informed about official weather and road advisories before setting out.

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