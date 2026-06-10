CUET UG 2026: Answer Key Challenge Window Open, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 11

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the answer key challenge facility for candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Students who wish to contest any response in the provisional answer key can now submit their objections through the official portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the challenge window opened on June 9 and will remain available until June 11, 2026, at 10 PM. Candidates must complete the payment process by 11:50 PM on the same day. A non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 will be charged for each question challenged.

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CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Deadline

Candidates seeking to raise objections against the provisional answer key should note the important deadlines announced by the NTA. While objections can be submitted until 10 PM on June 11, the payment facility will remain active until 11:50 PM.

The agency has advised students to review their recorded responses carefully before filing any challenge. Only those objections submitted along with the prescribed fee will be considered for review.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Answer Key Challenge for CUET(UG) - 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Select the "View Question Paper" option to check your recorded responses.

Step 5: Click on the answer key challenge option and select the question or questions you wish to contest.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file, wherever required.

Step 7: Click on "Submit and Review Claims" to verify the details entered.

Step 8: After reviewing all the information, click on "Final Submit".

Step 9: Pay the required fee of Rs. 200 per challenged question through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Step 10: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link - CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Window

What Happens After Objections Are Submitted?

According to the NTA, all challenges received during the objection window will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. The experts will examine the supporting evidence submitted by candidates before arriving at a final decision.

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If any challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The updated answer will then be applied uniformly to all candidates who appeared for the examination.

The agency has clarified that the final CUET UG 2026 results will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key. Separate communication regarding the acceptance or rejection of objections will not be sent to individual candidates. The decision taken by the expert panel will be treated as final and binding.

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