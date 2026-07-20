CBSE, NCERT Hold Orientation Workshop On New Class 9 Maths And Science Textbooks For Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), along with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has started preparing schools for the rollout of the new Class 9 Mathematics and Science textbooks. To support the transition, the two organisations organised an orientation workshop at the CBSE Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi, where teachers were introduced to the revised curriculum and classroom approach.

The programme brought together 110 teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools, including 58 Mathematics teachers and 52 Science teachers. Officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) also took part in the workshop.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 States With The Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates; Check The Full List

The training sessions were conducted by NCERT experts, including Prof. Anup Rajput, Prof. K. Vijayan, Dr. Rishikesh Kumar, Prof. R. R. Koireng, Prof. R. K. Parashar, Dr. Ashish Kumar Srivastava and Dr. Arun Pratap Sikarwar.

Workshop Focuses on New Teaching Methods

During the workshop, the NCERT team explained the thinking behind the revised Class 9 Mathematics and Science textbooks. Teachers were introduced to classroom practices that encourage students to understand concepts instead of relying on rote learning.

The sessions highlighted competency-based education, experiential learning, real-world applications of classroom concepts, problem-solving skills and methods of holistic assessment. Participants also discussed practical strategies that can help students engage more actively with the new curriculum.

CBSE & NCERT Jointly Organise Orientation Workshop on New NCERT Class IX Mathematics & Science Textbooks



CBSE, in collaboration with NCERT, organised an Orientation Workshop on the new NCERT Class IX Mathematics and Science Textbooks at the CBSE Integrated Office Complex,… pic.twitter.com/iD4qFGWTis — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 20, 2026

New Textbooks Aligned with NEP 2020

The orientation programme reflected the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. Both policy documents promote conceptual understanding, critical thinking and application-based learning instead of memorisation.

The workshop aimed to help teachers understand how these principles have been incorporated into the new textbooks and how they can be implemented effectively during regular classroom teaching.

Teachers to Support Curriculum Rollout Across Schools

According to CBSE, the teachers who attended the workshop will serve as Master Trainers. They are expected to share their learning with other educators in their schools and regions, helping ensure that the revised curriculum is introduced smoothly across CBSE-affiliated institutions.

ALSO READ: Re-NEET 2026: NTA Warns Most OMR Complaints Involve Fake AI-Generated OMR Sheets And Scorecards

The Board said such capacity-building initiatives are an important part of implementing the education reforms envisioned under NEP 2020. By equipping teachers with the necessary academic and classroom skills, CBSE and NCERT aim to make the transition to the new Class 9 curriculum more effective and consistent across schools.

As schools begin adopting the revised Mathematics and Science textbooks, these training programmes are expected to play a key role in helping teachers deliver lessons that encourage deeper understanding, critical thinking and practical application of knowledge among students.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI