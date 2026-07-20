India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationCBSE, NCERT Hold Orientation Workshop On New Class 9 Maths And Science Textbooks For Teachers

CBSE, NCERT Hold Orientation Workshop On New Class 9 Maths And Science Textbooks For Teachers

CBSE and NCERT have begun teacher training for the new Class 9 Maths and Science textbooks aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 03:03 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), along with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has started preparing schools for the rollout of the new Class 9 Mathematics and Science textbooks. To support the transition, the two organisations organised an orientation workshop at the CBSE Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi, where teachers were introduced to the revised curriculum and classroom approach. 

The programme brought together 110 teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools, including 58 Mathematics teachers and 52 Science teachers. Officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) also took part in the workshop. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 States With The Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates; Check The Full List

The training sessions were conducted by NCERT experts, including Prof. Anup Rajput, Prof. K. Vijayan, Dr. Rishikesh Kumar, Prof. R. R. Koireng, Prof. R. K. Parashar, Dr. Ashish Kumar Srivastava and Dr. Arun Pratap Sikarwar. 

Workshop Focuses on New Teaching Methods 

During the workshop, the NCERT team explained the thinking behind the revised Class 9 Mathematics and Science textbooks. Teachers were introduced to classroom practices that encourage students to understand concepts instead of relying on rote learning. 

The sessions highlighted competency-based education, experiential learning, real-world applications of classroom concepts, problem-solving skills and methods of holistic assessment. Participants also discussed practical strategies that can help students engage more actively with the new curriculum. 

New Textbooks Aligned with NEP 2020 

The orientation programme reflected the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. Both policy documents promote conceptual understanding, critical thinking and application-based learning instead of memorisation. 

The workshop aimed to help teachers understand how these principles have been incorporated into the new textbooks and how they can be implemented effectively during regular classroom teaching. 

Teachers to Support Curriculum Rollout Across Schools 

According to CBSE, the teachers who attended the workshop will serve as Master Trainers. They are expected to share their learning with other educators in their schools and regions, helping ensure that the revised curriculum is introduced smoothly across CBSE-affiliated institutions. 

ALSO READ: Re-NEET 2026: NTA Warns Most OMR Complaints Involve Fake AI-Generated OMR Sheets And Scorecards

The Board said such capacity-building initiatives are an important part of implementing the education reforms envisioned under NEP 2020. By equipping teachers with the necessary academic and classroom skills, CBSE and NCERT aim to make the transition to the new Class 9 curriculum more effective and consistent across schools. 

As schools begin adopting the revised Mathematics and Science textbooks, these training programmes are expected to play a key role in helping teachers deliver lessons that encourage deeper understanding, critical thinking and practical application of knowledge among students. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Jul 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEP 2020 CBSE NCERT NCERT New Class 9 Maths Textbook NCERT New Class 9 Textbook
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE, NCERT Hold Orientation Workshop On New Class 9 Maths And Science Textbooks For Teachers
CBSE, NCERT Hold Orientation Workshop On New Class 9 Maths And Science Textbooks For Teachers
Education
Re-NEET 2026: NTA Warns Most OMR Complaints Involve Fake AI-Generated OMR Sheets And Scorecards
Re-NEET 2026: NTA Warns Most OMR Complaints Involve Fake AI-Generated OMR Sheets And Scorecards
Education
Big Relief For Private Schools! Delhi Govt Replaces Essentiality Certificate With Self-Certification System
Big Relief For Private Schools! Delhi Govt Replaces Essentiality Certificate With Self-Certification System
Education
Want to Study At An IIM? CAT 2026 Registration Soon; Check If You're Eligible Before Applications Begin
Want to Study At An IIM? CAT 2026 Registration Soon; Check If You're Eligible Before Applications Begin
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget