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English NewsEducationCBSE Launches Month-Long Academic Support Programme For Class 10, 12 Students In Ladakh

CBSE Launches Month-Long Academic Support Programme For Class 10, 12 Students In Ladakh

CBSE has launched a month-long academic support programme for Class 10 and 12 students in Ladakh government schools ahead of board exams.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the Government of the Union Territory of Ladakh, is conducting a month-long in-person academic support programme for students of Classes X and XII studying in Government schools across Ladakh, the release said.

The initiative has been designed to strengthen students’ academic preparedness for the CBSE Board examinations through focused, classroom-based support. Under the programme, academic support classes are being organised in Government schools across locations such as Leh, Nubra, Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo Chiktan and other high altitude areas in the Union Territory from 14th September to 14th October 2026.

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The sessions focus on subject-specific academic preparation while also familiarising students with important aspects of Board examinations, including assessment strategies, examination techniques, effective time management and approaches to answering questions.

Under the programme, Mathematics and Science will be covered for Class X, and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Economics will be covered for Class XII.

The release stated that over 250 experienced teachers and resource persons from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country have been nominated to conduct the sessions and provide focused academic guidance to the students.

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Through this initiative, CBSE aims to strengthen conceptual understanding, enhance examination preparedness and provide students with targeted academic support in a classroom environment. The programme is also expected to contribute towards improved learning outcomes among students of Government schools in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The initiative reflects CBSE’s continued commitment to supporting its affiliated schools and extending meaningful academic interventions for the benefit of students.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Ladakh News Academic Support Programme Ladakh Schools Ladakh Board Exams
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