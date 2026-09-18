India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationUGC NET June 2026 Exam Results Declared: Download Link Active For English, Commerce, Sociology

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Results Declared: Download Link Active For English, Commerce, Sociology

UGC NET June 2026 results are out for English, Commerce and Sociology. Check scorecard download steps, JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 08:42 AM (IST)

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Results OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET June 2026 examination results for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Candidates who appeared for these papers can now access their scorecards through the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The results include the qualifying status and marks of candidates who took the re-examination. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Three-Language Policy: SC Asks Centre To Consider Opt-Out For Class 6 Students This Year

As per the result data, 824 candidates have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), while 11,610 candidates have become eligible for Assistant Professor positions. Another 23,154 candidates have qualified for PhD admissions. 

Direct Link To Check - UGC NET June 2026 Exam Results

UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam: Exam Held Across 272 Cities 

The NTA conducted the examination for English, Commerce, and Sociology on September 9 and 10. The test was held at 454 examination centres located across 272 cities in the country. 

For these three subjects, 1,96,491 candidates registered for the examination. The registered candidates included 1,29,552 female candidates, 66,931 male candidates, and eight candidates belonging to the third gender category. 

Out of the total registered candidates, 1,20,355 candidates appeared for the examination. 

UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard: How To Download 

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website atugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Go to the result or candidate activity section available on the website. 

Step 3: Click on the UGC NET June Re Exam 2026 Result link that has been activated. 

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials. 

Step 5: Submit the details. 

Step 6: Check the qualifying status and marks displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the UGC NET June 2026 scorecard. 

Step 8: Save a copy of the scorecard for future academic and recruitment requirements. 

ALSO READ: NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update

UGC NET June 2026 Result: Eligibility Verification 

The declaration of the result does not conclude the verification process for candidates who have qualified. The NTA stated that the eligibility criteria, self-declarations, and other documents submitted by eligible candidates will be verified by the authorities concerned. 

The verification will be carried out according to the provisions mentioned in the UGC NET June 2026 Information Bulletin and following the applicable due process. 

Candidates who have qualified for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility, or PhD admissions should therefore keep their relevant documents ready for the next stages as applicable to them.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UGC NET June 2026 UGC NET June 2026 Exam Result
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE Three-Language Policy: SC Asks Centre To Consider Opt-Out For Class 6 Students This Year
CBSE Three-Language Policy: SC Asks Centre To Consider Opt-Out For Class 6 This Year
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 16, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 16, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: Mathematics, GAT Answer Key PDF Expected Soon
UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: Mathematics, GAT Answer Key PDF Expected Soon
Education
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update
Advertisement

Videos

SEVA SANKALP: BJP Launches Month-Long Nationwide Service Campaign
KASHI CELEBRATIONS: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi for PM Modi’s Birthday
VADNAGAR SPECIAL: Amit Shah Offers Prayers and Flags Off Bike Rally for Modi’s Birthday
VADODARA RALLY: Amit Shah Flags Off Bike Rally to Varanasi on PM Modi’s Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp’ Drive, Bike Rallies and Ganga Prayers Mark Birthday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget