UGC NET June 2026 Exam Results Declared: Download Link Active For English, Commerce, Sociology

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Results OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET June 2026 examination results for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Candidates who appeared for these papers can now access their scorecards through the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The results include the qualifying status and marks of candidates who took the re-examination.

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As per the result data, 824 candidates have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), while 11,610 candidates have become eligible for Assistant Professor positions. Another 23,154 candidates have qualified for PhD admissions.

Direct Link To Check - UGC NET June 2026 Exam Results

UGC NET June 2026 Examination Results Declared for English, Commerce, and Sociology.



Candidates can view and download their score cards through the official website.



Please check the official website for further details and updates.



🔗https://t.co/roExIJGkUd#NTA #NTAUpdate… pic.twitter.com/wTsAy5BiVA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 17, 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam: Exam Held Across 272 Cities

The NTA conducted the examination for English, Commerce, and Sociology on September 9 and 10. The test was held at 454 examination centres located across 272 cities in the country.

For these three subjects, 1,96,491 candidates registered for the examination. The registered candidates included 1,29,552 female candidates, 66,931 male candidates, and eight candidates belonging to the third gender category.

Out of the total registered candidates, 1,20,355 candidates appeared for the examination.

UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website atugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the result or candidate activity section available on the website.

Step 3: Click on the UGC NET June Re Exam 2026 Result link that has been activated.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Check the qualifying status and marks displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the UGC NET June 2026 scorecard.

Step 8: Save a copy of the scorecard for future academic and recruitment requirements.

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UGC NET June 2026 Result: Eligibility Verification

The declaration of the result does not conclude the verification process for candidates who have qualified. The NTA stated that the eligibility criteria, self-declarations, and other documents submitted by eligible candidates will be verified by the authorities concerned.

The verification will be carried out according to the provisions mentioned in the UGC NET June 2026 Information Bulletin and following the applicable due process.

Candidates who have qualified for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility, or PhD admissions should therefore keep their relevant documents ready for the next stages as applicable to them.

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